In & Out | January/February 2022

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 1-Feb. 26

Art of Yoga

Saturdays 10-11 a.m., Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus

www.wildgoosecreative.com

Jan. 5-Feb. 23

Cap City Salsa Classes

Wednesdays 7-9 p.m., Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus

www.wildgoosecreative.com

Jan. 12

Nourishing New Year Recipes

10 a.m., Sur La Table, 3990 New Bond St., Columbus

www.surlatable.com

Jan. 12

Starting the New Year Right Webinar

12:30 p.m., virtual

www.yp4h.osu.edu

Jan. 15

Best of Hayley Gallery Artist Opening

5-9 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Jan. 22

The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo

11 a.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

www.thedivamovement.org

Feb. 6

Warm Up Columbus

8 a.m., Metro Fitness, 655 Metro Place S., Dublin

www.sciotomiles.com

Feb. 10

The New Albany Lecture Series – An Evening with Abby Wambach

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Dinner Food Demo Webinar

Noon, virtual

www.yp4h.osu.edu

Feb. 11

Paws to Party

6:30-10:30 p.m., Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St., Ste. L, Columbus

www.chaanimalshelter.org

Feb. 12

Valentine’s Day Macarons

9 a.m., Sur La Table, 3990 New Bond St., Columbus

www.surlatable.com

Feb. 18

Sneaker Soiree

6-10 p.m., Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St., Ste. L, Columbus

www.girlsontheruncentralohio.org

Feb. 26

The 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org

General Programs

Mondays (Jan. 10-Feb. 21)

Move Better for Life

5:30-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Mondays (Jan. 17-Feb. 14)

Habits for Success

6:30-7:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Friday, Jan. 14

Lunch & Learn: Beyond Healthcare: The Role of Social Determinants in Promoting Health

12-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Friday, Feb. 11

Lunch & Learn: Discussion with the Family Center for Safety and Healing

12-1:30pm, Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Nature Programs

Tuesdays (Jan. 11 & 25, Feb. 8)

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers

10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Wednesdays (Jan. 12 & 26, Feb. 9)

Toddlers in Nature

10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Winter Halfway Hike

12-2 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Integrative Programs

Saturday, Jan. 1

Healthy New Year - Yoga & Juice

10-11:15 a.m., Jorgensen Farms

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Restorative Yoga Flow

6-7:30 p.m., InStill Wellness

Mondays, Jan. 10 - Feb. 14

Yoga Foundations

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Tuesdays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15

Chair Yoga

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Tuesdays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15

Urban Zen

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Thursdays (Jan 13 & 27, Feb 10 & 24)

CARE

6:30-7:30 p.m., InStill Wellness

Nourish Culinary Programs

Thursday, Jan. 20

Nourish the Pantry Class: Prepare a Date Night in Italy

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Sunday, Jan. 23

Nourish Class: F a.m.ous Food Pairs

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Friday, Jan. 28

Nourish Jr. Class: Breakfast with the Kids (ages 3-6)

10-11:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Sunday, Jan. 30

Nourish Class: Breakfast Breads

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Thursday, Feb. 3

Nourish the Pantry Class: Gluten Free Valentine Treats

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Thursday, Feb. 17

Nourish the Pantry Class: Heritage Cuisine - Simply Traditional Italian

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Thursday, Feb. 24

Nourish Jr. Class: Pasta for Kids (grades 2-5)

4:30- 6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Sunday, Feb. 27

Nourish Class: Pasta...Let’s Go!

2- 4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Senior Connections Programs

Thursday Mornings

Thursday Connections (topics vary)

10 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Second Fridays of the Month (Jan. 14, Feb. 11)

Pinterest Craft Club with Wesley Woods

2- 3 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Third Sundays of the Month (Jan. 16, Feb. 20)

Sunday Brunch Bunch

11:30 a.m.-1p.m., Philip Heit Center

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Knitting & Tea Circle with Smiths Mill

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Third Fridays of the Month (Jan. 21, Feb. 18)

Birthday Treat Pickup with Wesley Woods

2-3 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Fourth Tuesdays of the Month (Jan. 25, Feb. 22)

Senior Connections Lounge

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wine Tasting & Chocolate

5-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center