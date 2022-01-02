In & Out | January/February 2022

Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
Jan. 1-Feb. 26
Art of Yoga
Saturdays 10-11 a.m., Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus
Jan. 5-Feb. 23
Cap City Salsa Classes
Wednesdays 7-9 p.m., Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus
Jan. 12
Nourishing New Year Recipes
10 a.m., Sur La Table, 3990 New Bond St., Columbus
Jan. 12
Starting the New Year Right Webinar
12:30 p.m., virtual
Jan. 15
Best of Hayley Gallery Artist Opening
5-9 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Jan. 22
The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo
11 a.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville
Feb. 6
Warm Up Columbus
8 a.m., Metro Fitness, 655 Metro Place S., Dublin
Feb. 10
The New Albany Lecture Series – An Evening with Abby Wambach
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Feb. 11
Valentine’s Dinner Food Demo Webinar
Noon, virtual
Feb. 11
Paws to Party
6:30-10:30 p.m., Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St., Ste. L, Columbus
Feb. 12
Valentine’s Day Macarons
9 a.m., Sur La Table, 3990 New Bond St., Columbus
Feb. 18
Sneaker Soiree
6-10 p.m., Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St., Ste. L, Columbus
www.girlsontheruncentralohio.org
Feb. 26
The 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth
10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org
General Programs
Mondays (Jan. 10-Feb. 21)
Move Better for Life
5:30-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Mondays (Jan. 17-Feb. 14)
Habits for Success
6:30-7:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Friday, Jan. 14
Lunch & Learn: Beyond Healthcare: The Role of Social Determinants in Promoting Health
12-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Friday, Feb. 11
Lunch & Learn: Discussion with the Family Center for Safety and Healing
12-1:30pm, Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Nature Programs
Tuesdays (Jan. 11 & 25, Feb. 8)
World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers
10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park
Wednesdays (Jan. 12 & 26, Feb. 9)
Toddlers in Nature
10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Winter Halfway Hike
12-2 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Integrative Programs
Saturday, Jan. 1
Healthy New Year - Yoga & Juice
10-11:15 a.m., Jorgensen Farms
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Restorative Yoga Flow
6-7:30 p.m., InStill Wellness
Mondays, Jan. 10 - Feb. 14
Yoga Foundations
10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Tuesdays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15
Chair Yoga
10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Tuesdays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15
Urban Zen
6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Thursdays (Jan 13 & 27, Feb 10 & 24)
CARE
6:30-7:30 p.m., InStill Wellness
Nourish Culinary Programs
Thursday, Jan. 20
Nourish the Pantry Class: Prepare a Date Night in Italy
6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Sunday, Jan. 23
Nourish Class: F a.m.ous Food Pairs
2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Friday, Jan. 28
Nourish Jr. Class: Breakfast with the Kids (ages 3-6)
10-11:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Sunday, Jan. 30
Nourish Class: Breakfast Breads
2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Thursday, Feb. 3
Nourish the Pantry Class: Gluten Free Valentine Treats
6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Thursday, Feb. 17
Nourish the Pantry Class: Heritage Cuisine - Simply Traditional Italian
6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Thursday, Feb. 24
Nourish Jr. Class: Pasta for Kids (grades 2-5)
4:30- 6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Sunday, Feb. 27
Nourish Class: Pasta...Let’s Go!
2- 4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Senior Connections Programs
Thursday Mornings
Thursday Connections (topics vary)
10 a.m., Philip Heit Center
Second Fridays of the Month (Jan. 14, Feb. 11)
Pinterest Craft Club with Wesley Woods
2- 3 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Third Sundays of the Month (Jan. 16, Feb. 20)
Sunday Brunch Bunch
11:30 a.m.-1p.m., Philip Heit Center
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Knitting & Tea Circle with Smiths Mill
2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Third Fridays of the Month (Jan. 21, Feb. 18)
Birthday Treat Pickup with Wesley Woods
2-3 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Fourth Tuesdays of the Month (Jan. 25, Feb. 22)
Senior Connections Lounge
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Wine Tasting & Chocolate
5-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center