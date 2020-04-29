In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2020

Information as of April 16.
Through May 31
New Albany Kids Marathon – Virtual
Throughout New Albany
POSTPONED, date TBD
Originally Friday, May 1
New Albany Food Pantry - Lunch & Learn Series #3
The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
CANCELED
Originally Tuesday, May 5
I Am Thriving – An Experience for Cancer Survivors
The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
www.healthynewalbany.org/i-am-thriving/
POSTPONED to 2021, date TBD
Jefferson Series with Michael Phelps
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Friday, May 8
Beau Schoener Memorial Golf Outing
9 a.m.-8 p.m., New Albany Links Golf Course
www.nafirefightersfoundation.org
Saturday, May 9
HeartMath Level 1 & 2 Workshop
9 a.m.-4p.m., InStill Wellness
CANCELED
Originally Sunday, May 10
Mother’s Day 5K
Easton Town Center
POSTPONED to Sept. 26
Rose Run 5K
Rose Run Park
POSTPONED to Sept. 26
2020 New Albany Founders Day Parade
Rose Run Park
Saturday, May 23
Ohio Honor Ride
8 a.m.-noon, The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
Saturday, May 23 and June 13
Sound Bath with Sandra Solano
10-11 a.m., InStill Wellness
Saturday-Sunday, May 23-24
Red Twig Farms – Peony Fest
8 a.m.-4 p.m., 14401 Jug St.
Saturday, May 30
Connecting Hearts
10 a.m.-4 p.m., InStill Wellness
Sunday, May 31
Capes & Crowns 5K
9 a.m., Bevelhymer Park
Saturday, June 20
New Albany Symphony Orchestra Gala
5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Thursday, June 25
Farmers Market Opening
4-7 p.m., Market Square
Thursday, June 25
Nature Roars Back with Bob Poole
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
CANCELED
Originally Saturday, June 27
New Albany Kid’s Triathlon
Plain Township Aquatic Center and the Wexner Community Park
www.newalbanykidstriathlon.com
Book Recommendations
By Brendan Martin
Since many community events are canceled or postponed, you might have more free time during these spring and summer months. So why not grab a good book and head outside to lounge in the sun? Here are some health-centered reads Healthy New Albany Magazine recommends.
The Body: A Guide for Occupants
by Bill Bryson
This book explores the myriad facts and mysteries of the human body. Following A Short History on Nearly Everything, Bryson does it again by captivating his audience with astonishing facts. After reading this book, you’ll realize how little you knew about yourself.
Alphabreaths: The ABCs of Mindful Breathing
by Christopher Willard and Daniel Rechtschaffen
Here is the cutest book on mindfulness possibly ever created. Using simple language and adorable cartoon characters, Alphabreaths teaches your young kids how to cope with anxiety. This book demonstrates how to take a deep breather from those pesky bad thoughts all while helping children learn the alphabet.
The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50
by Jonathan Rauch
Say goodbye to that midlife crisis. While many people believe that life plateaus after reaching middle age, this could not be further from the truth. Utilizing cutting edge research and his own life experiences, Rauch convinces you that life only gets better the older you get.
How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss
by Michael Greger
Trying to lose weight, but nothing seems to work? This book helps you reassess the way you think of dieting altogether. Using the latest scientific breakthroughs, Greger gives a thorough list of why your diets aren’t working and explains ways to permanently lose unwanted fat.
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams
by Matthew Walker
The University of California, Berkeley’s sleep expert explains the recent scientific discoveries behind the purpose and benefits of sleep. Once you finish this book, you’ll understand why it’s a New York Times Best Seller and why you need that extra hour to snooze.
The Vegetarian Silver Spoon Classic and Contemporary Italian Recipes
by The Silver Spoon Kitchen
The 70-year-old Italian cookbook known as The Silver Spoon in English goes plant-based in this
new cookbook, featuring more than 200 vegetarian and vegan recipes. The book notes that “the Italian diet has never centered on meat,” and that its home-style cooking “more often revolves around substantial vegetarian dishes like grains and stews.”