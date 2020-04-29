In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2020

Information as of April 16.

Through May 31

New Albany Kids Marathon – Virtual

Throughout New Albany

www.nakidsmarathon.com

POSTPONED, date TBD

Originally Friday, May 1

New Albany Food Pantry - Lunch & Learn Series #3

The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

CANCELED

Originally Tuesday, May 5

I Am Thriving – An Experience for Cancer Survivors

The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org/i-am-thriving/

POSTPONED to 2021, date TBD

Jefferson Series with Michael Phelps

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Friday, May 8

Beau Schoener Memorial Golf Outing

9 a.m.-8 p.m., New Albany Links Golf Course

www.nafirefightersfoundation.org

Saturday, May 9

HeartMath Level 1 & 2 Workshop

9 a.m.-4p.m., InStill Wellness

www.integro-restore.com

CANCELED

Originally Sunday, May 10

Mother’s Day 5K

Easton Town Center

www.momday5k.com

POSTPONED to Sept. 26

Rose Run 5K

Rose Run Park

www.runsignup.com

POSTPONED to Sept. 26

2020 New Albany Founders Day Parade

Rose Run Park

www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Saturday, May 23

Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m.-noon, The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.r2r.convio.net

Saturday, May 23 and June 13

Sound Bath with Sandra Solano

10-11 a.m., InStill Wellness

www.integro-restore.com

Saturday-Sunday, May 23-24

Red Twig Farms – Peony Fest

8 a.m.-4 p.m., 14401 Jug St.

www.redtwigfarms.com

Saturday, May 30

Connecting Hearts

10 a.m.-4 p.m., InStill Wellness

www.integro-restore.com

Sunday, May 31

Capes & Crowns 5K

9 a.m., Bevelhymer Park

www.racepenguin.com

Saturday, June 20

New Albany Symphony Orchestra Gala

5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Thursday, June 25

Farmers Market Opening

4-7 p.m., Market Square

www.healthynewalbany.org

Thursday, June 25

Nature Roars Back with Bob Poole

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.com

CANCELED

Originally Saturday, June 27

New Albany Kid’s Triathlon

Plain Township Aquatic Center and the Wexner Community Park

www.newalbanykidstriathlon.com

Book Recommendations

By Brendan Martin

Since many community events are canceled or postponed, you might have more free time during these spring and summer months. So why not grab a good book and head outside to lounge in the sun? Here are some health-centered reads Healthy New Albany Magazine recommends.

The Body: A Guide for Occupants

by Bill Bryson

This book explores the myriad facts and mysteries of the human body. Following A Short History on Nearly Everything, Bryson does it again by captivating his audience with astonishing facts. After reading this book, you’ll realize how little you knew about yourself.

Alphabreaths: The ABCs of Mindful Breathing

by Christopher Willard and Daniel Rechtschaffen

Here is the cutest book on mindfulness possibly ever created. Using simple language and adorable cartoon characters, Alphabreaths teaches your young kids how to cope with anxiety. This book demonstrates how to take a deep breather from those pesky bad thoughts all while helping children learn the alphabet.

The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50

by Jonathan Rauch

Say goodbye to that midlife crisis. While many people believe that life plateaus after reaching middle age, this could not be further from the truth. Utilizing cutting edge research and his own life experiences, Rauch convinces you that life only gets better the older you get.

How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss

by Michael Greger

Trying to lose weight, but nothing seems to work? This book helps you reassess the way you think of dieting altogether. Using the latest scientific breakthroughs, Greger gives a thorough list of why your diets aren’t working and explains ways to permanently lose unwanted fat.

Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams

by Matthew Walker

The University of California, Berkeley’s sleep expert explains the recent scientific discoveries behind the purpose and benefits of sleep. Once you finish this book, you’ll understand why it’s a New York Times Best Seller and why you need that extra hour to snooze.

The Vegetarian Silver Spoon Classic and Contemporary Italian Recipes

by The Silver Spoon Kitchen

The 70-year-old Italian cookbook known as The Silver Spoon in English goes plant-based in this

new cookbook, featuring more than 200 vegetarian and vegan recipes. The book notes that “the Italian diet has never centered on meat,” and that its home-style cooking “more often revolves around substantial vegetarian dishes like grains and stews.”