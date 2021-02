In & Out | Healthy New Albany March/April 2021

Wednesday, March 3

Generation Connection Seminar

3:30-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.eventbrite.com

Friday, March 5

Live Music at Beerhead

7-10 p.m., Beerhead Bar & Eatery

www.stayhappening.com

Saturday, March 6

Grown-Up & Me Painting Class

3:30-5 p.m., Purple Dog Art Studio

www.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, March 9

New Albany Lecture Series: Well-being

7 p.m. virtual

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, March 14

Drive Up Farmers Market

4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, March 20

A Whale of a Time – Sensory Friendly

11:30-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.columbusmakesart.com

Sunday, March 21

Musical Giants

3-4 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, March 27

Spring Renewal Retreat - Native Wellness + Co.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Native Wellness + Co.

www.nativewellnessco.com

Sunday, March 28

Drive Up Farmers Market

4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, April 13

Everything Your Children Wanted to Know About Race & Racism but were Afraid to Ask

7-8 p.m., District YOUTUBE Channel

www.cm.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, April 17

Artist Opening Reception for Gina Wolfrum - Natural Sparkle – Landscapes that Twinkle

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Thursday, April 22

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Blue Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

Friday, April 23

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Red Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

Saturday, April 24

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Blue Cast, 11 a.m. Red Cast, 3 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

Saturday, April 24

Marburn Academy’s 39th Annual Gala: SHINE Online 2021

7-8:30 p.m., Marburn Academy

www.ohio.org

Sunday, April 25

School House Rock Live Jr.

1 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on the Heit Center patio

First and third Tuesdays

Mindful Nature Walks

11:30 a.m. (in person, outdoors)

Thursdays

Thursday Connections (topics vary) (part of HNA Senior Connections)

10 a.m. (in person and virtual options)

Saturdays in March

Integro HeartMath® Resilience Advantage™ Progr a.m.

10 a.m. (in person)

Saturdays (1x/month)

Little Stepper Hikes for F a.m.ilies

10:30 a.m. (in person, outdoors)

Sunday, March 7

Nourish Cooking Class: Charcuterie Boards

2 p.m. (in person)

Second and fourth Tuesdays

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes

10 a.m. (in person, outdoors)

Wednesdays (1x/month)

Lunch & Learns (topics vary)

Noon (in person and virtual options)

Sundays (1x/month)

Sunday Brunch Bunch (part of HNA Senior Connections)

11:30 a.m. (in person)

Wednesday, March 17

Chat with Christy (part of HNA Senior Connections)

5:30 p.m. (in person and virtual options)

Thursday, March 18

Heritage Cuisine Class: Celebrating Green with Green Enchiladas & Mexican Rice

6:30 p.m. (in person)

Saturday & Sunday, March 20 & 21

Reiki Level 1 Training & Attunement

Noon (in person and virtual options)

Thursday, March 25

Ask the Expert - What is Functional Nutrition?

6 p.m. (in person and virtual options)

Saturday, April 10

Energy Codes Workshop

1 p.m. (in person)

Mondays, April 12-May 17

Yoga Foundations

10 a.m. (in person and virtual options)

Tuesdays, April 13-May 18

Chair Yoga

10 a.m. (in person and virtual options)

Tuesdays, April 13-May 18

Urban Zen

6:30 p.m. (in person and virtual options)

Wednesdays, April 14-May 19

Urban Zen

10 a.m. (in person and virtual options)

Thursdays, April 15-May 20

Chair Yoga

4 p.m. (in person and virtual options)

Saturday, April 24

Integro Sound Bath with Sandra

5 p.m. (in person)

For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org.

Due to COVID-19, programs are subject to change. Please go to HNA.RecDesk.com for most up-to-date program information. For additional information, contact programs@healthynewalbany.org or call 614-685-6345.