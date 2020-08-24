In & Out | Healthy New Albany September/October 2020

Check out the fall happenings in the community and around Columbus

Events are subject to change due to health concerns. Visit the websites for more information.

Sundays through Dec. 27 

Walking Club

7:30-10:30 a.m., Healthy New Albany Patio 

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sept. 1-13

New Albany Walking Classic

Virtual

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Sept. 1-30

A&F Challenge

Virtual

www.anfchallenge.org

Sept. 3 and 10

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Church of the Resurrection

www.healthynewalbany.org

Thursdays, Sept. 3-24

Yoga in the Park

6:30-7:30 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesdays, Sept. 7-28

Outdoor Chair Yoga

9:15-10:15 a.m., Healthy New Albany Outdoor Patio

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesdays, Sept. 8 - Oct. 6

“Urban Zen in the Park”

6:30 - 7:30pm, Rose Run Park

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, Sept. 12

35th Covered Bridge Tour

7:30-9 a.m., Cyclist Connection

www.outdoor-pursuits.org

Saturday, Sept. 12

Cycle UA

1-4 p.m., Northam Park, Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 12-26

Run Like a Girl 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Virtual

www.runlikeagirlcolumbus.com

Saturday, Sept. 19

Harvest Sunrise Triathlon & Duathlon

8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park

www.greenswell.com

Saturday, Sept. 19

Beauty & the Beast Relay Triathlon

8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park

www.greenswell.com

Friday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 27

Oktoberfest

Market Street

www.newalbanyohioevents.com

Saturday, Sept. 26

Artist Opening Reception for David Hunt – Dreamscapes

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Sept. 26-Oct. 11

Big Bad Wolfe Run

Virtual

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/BigBadWolfeRun

Thursday, Oct. 8-Friday, Oct. 9

#MarburnCon20 – A Conference on Learning Differences in Education 

Time TBA, Marburn Academy

www.marburnacademy.org

Season tickets for the New Albany Symphony will be open to 2019-2020 season ticket holders on Oct. 1 and the general public on Nov. 1. For more information go to www.newalbanysymphony.com.