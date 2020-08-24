In & Out | Healthy New Albany September/October 2020

Events are subject to change due to health concerns. Visit the websites for more information.
Sundays through Dec. 27
Walking Club
7:30-10:30 a.m., Healthy New Albany Patio
Sept. 1-13
New Albany Walking Classic
Virtual
www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Sept. 1-30
A&F Challenge
Virtual
Sept. 3 and 10
New Albany Farmers Market
4-7 p.m., Church of the Resurrection
Thursdays, Sept. 3-24
Yoga in the Park
6:30-7:30 p.m., Rose Run Park
Tuesdays, Sept. 7-28
Outdoor Chair Yoga
9:15-10:15 a.m., Healthy New Albany Outdoor Patio
Tuesdays, Sept. 8 - Oct. 6
“Urban Zen in the Park”
6:30 - 7:30pm, Rose Run Park
Saturday, Sept. 12
35th Covered Bridge Tour
7:30-9 a.m., Cyclist Connection
Saturday, Sept. 12
Cycle UA
1-4 p.m., Northam Park, Upper Arlington
Sept. 12-26
Run Like a Girl 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
Virtual
Saturday, Sept. 19
Harvest Sunrise Triathlon & Duathlon
8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park
Saturday, Sept. 19
Beauty & the Beast Relay Triathlon
8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park
Friday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 27
Oktoberfest
Market Street
Saturday, Sept. 26
Artist Opening Reception for David Hunt – Dreamscapes
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Sept. 26-Oct. 11
Big Bad Wolfe Run
Virtual
www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/BigBadWolfeRun
Thursday, Oct. 8-Friday, Oct. 9
#MarburnCon20 – A Conference on Learning Differences in Education
Time TBA, Marburn Academy
Season tickets for the New Albany Symphony will be open to 2019-2020 season ticket holders on Oct. 1 and the general public on Nov. 1. For more information go to www.newalbanysymphony.com.