In & Out | Healthy New Albany September/October 2020

Events are subject to change due to health concerns. Visit the websites for more information.

Sundays through Dec. 27

Walking Club

7:30-10:30 a.m., Healthy New Albany Patio

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sept. 1-13

New Albany Walking Classic

Virtual

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Sept. 1-30

A&F Challenge

Virtual

www.anfchallenge.org

Sept. 3 and 10

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Church of the Resurrection

www.healthynewalbany.org

Thursdays, Sept. 3-24

Yoga in the Park

6:30-7:30 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesdays, Sept. 7-28

Outdoor Chair Yoga

9:15-10:15 a.m., Healthy New Albany Outdoor Patio

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesdays, Sept. 8 - Oct. 6

“Urban Zen in the Park”

6:30 - 7:30pm, Rose Run Park

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, Sept. 12

35th Covered Bridge Tour

7:30-9 a.m., Cyclist Connection

www.outdoor-pursuits.org

Saturday, Sept. 12

Cycle UA

1-4 p.m., Northam Park, Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 12-26

Run Like a Girl 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Virtual

www.runlikeagirlcolumbus.com

Saturday, Sept. 19

Harvest Sunrise Triathlon & Duathlon

8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park

www.greenswell.com

Saturday, Sept. 19

Beauty & the Beast Relay Triathlon

8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park

www.greenswell.com

Friday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 27

Oktoberfest

Market Street

www.newalbanyohioevents.com

Saturday, Sept. 26

Artist Opening Reception for David Hunt – Dreamscapes

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Sept. 26-Oct. 11

Big Bad Wolfe Run

Virtual

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/BigBadWolfeRun

Thursday, Oct. 8-Friday, Oct. 9

#MarburnCon20 – A Conference on Learning Differences in Education

Time TBA, Marburn Academy

www.marburnacademy.org

Season tickets for the New Albany Symphony will be open to 2019-2020 season ticket holders on Oct. 1 and the general public on Nov. 1. For more information go to www.newalbanysymphony.com.