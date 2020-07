In & Out | Healthy New Albany July/August 2020

Events are subject to change due to health concerns. Visit the websites for more information.

New Albany Walking Club gatherings on Sunday mornings at the Philip Heit Center are suspended until further notice. Check www.newalbanywalkingclub.com for updates.

Thursdays through Sept. 10

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., New Albany Church of the Resurrection

healthynewalbany.org

July 1-14

New Albany Independence Day Virtual 5K

naid5k.itsyourrace.com

Saturday, July 18

Artist Opening Reception for Todd Buschur

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

localohioart.com

CANCELED

Originally Sunday, July 26

Ohio State Ross Heart Hospital TriFit Challenge Triathlon & Duathlon

greenswell.com

Friday, July 31

Beau Schoener Memorial Golf Outing

9 a.m., New Albany Golf Links

nafirefightersfoundation.org

Friday, Aug. 7

My Pelotonia Opening Ceremony

Live broadcast of the now virtual fundraiser

pelotonia.org

Saturday, Aug. 8

2020 Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

r2r.convio.net

Sunday, Aug. 9

Jeff McGowan Memorial 5K

8:30 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, Columbus

runsignup.com

Saturday, Aug. 15

Bull Run presented by Merrill

8:30 a.m., Arch Park, Columbus

give.nationwidechildrens.org

Saturday, Aug. 15

All-Female Triathlon for Hope

8 a.m., Alum Creek State Park

greenswell.com

Saturday, Aug. 15

Tri-Village Sertoma Charity Challenge

8 a.m., Highbanks Metro Park, Columbus

tvscharitychallenge.com

Saturday, Aug. 15

Lady Tutu 5K and Little Princess Dash

8 a.m., Easton Town Center

runsignup.com

Saturday, Aug. 15

Artist Opening Reception for Adam Kolp

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

localohioart.com

Friday, Aug. 21

An Evening in New Albany

7-11:30 p.m., New Albany Country Club

nawn.org

Aug. 21-22

American Cancer Society Virtual C2C Relay Run

All day, virtual event

secure.acsevents.org

Sunday, Aug. 23

CHA Animal Shelter 30th Annual Dog Jog

8 a.m., Genoa Park, Columbus

chaanimalshelter.org

Saturday, Aug. 29

OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

7 a.m.-noon, Columbus Commons, Columbus

capitalcityhalfmarathon.com