In And Out | November/December 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2

Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, Nov. 4

Artist Opening Reception for Robin Roberts & Shannon Godby - Just Looking

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Friday, Nov. 10

New Albany Women’s Network Charity Fashion Show

6:30-11 p.m., New Albany Business Park, 8111 Smiths Mill Rd.

www.nawn.org

Nov. 10-12

Sweet 16 Party and Holiday Open House

Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Nov. 19

Hot Chocolate Run 5K/10K/15K

7:30 a.m., McFerson Commons, 218 West St., Columbus

www.hotchocolate15k.com

Sunday, Nov. 19

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

2-6 p.m., Market Square

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, Nov. 23

Thanks For Giving 4 Miler and Kids Run

8:15 a.m. Kids Dash, 8:30 a.m. Thanks For Giving 4 Miler

Market Square

www.narun.org

Saturday, Nov. 25

Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot 5K/10K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run

9 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9:15 a.m. 5K/10K

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.usaracetiming.com

Saturday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 8-10

New Albany Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, Dec. 2

2023 Jingle Bell Run

8 a.m., Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.arthritis.org

Saturday, Dec. 9

NC4K Reindeer Run 5K

8:30 a.m. kids run, 9 a.m. 5K

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.nc4k.org/reindeerrun2023

Sunday, Dec. 10

Candy Cane Course 5K/12K

8:55 a.m. Kids Dash, 9 a.m. 5K/12K

Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa & the Symphony

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, Dec. 17

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3-5 p.m., McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com