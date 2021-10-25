How to maintain a healthful diet during the holidays

When the holidays roll around, so, too, do delicious sweets and colossal feasts. Amid all the joy and cheer, many people easily slip into unhealthful eating habits.

How can you avoid overeating or binge eating over the holidays? We talk- ed all things holiday food with registered dietitian Matthew Black from Ohio State Outpatient Care New Albany to keep you and your diet on track.

What are the “know before you go” tips?

“It’s always a good idea to bring one or two things that you’ll enjoy and fit your diet,” says Black. “Choices are pretty limited as far as lower-calorie or even healthful food options at gatherings.”

Black also recommends asking other partygoers what they plan to bring to the party in order to scope out the possible menu. If healthful food items seem scarce, it’s on you to bring your own food.

Any particular foods to avoid?

“Perhaps a better question would be what items should you avoid,” says Black. Different people have different “failure points,” or types of foods they are most tempted by, he says. The time of day when people are most tempted to overeat and snack varies as well.

“Once you identify these areas of concern, you could then develop a game plan for how to best deal with them,” says Black.

Alcohol should also be limited since it can serve as an appetite stimulant as well as a moral loosener. The more alcohol someone has, the less likely they are to care about their previous health goals.

Although a party favorite, cheese is another food Black warns against.

“Cheese can be challenging to enjoy without going overboard,” he says, “because often, the fat content is quite high, making it high in caloric content.”

For healthful versions of holiday recipes, Black recommends consulting www.skinnytaste.com.

What are the most nourishing appetizers?

“Appetizers using non-starchy vegetables, whole-grain salads and whole-grain products would be a good start,” says Black.

Whole grains offer more fiber, which will make you feel fuller. Black also suggests searching for cocktail shrimp.

“This is a great protein source and contains almost negligible fat content,” he says. “Six jumbo-sized shrimp are

only about 100 calories and 15 grams of protein.”

As far as the charcuterie spread goes, lean protein choices such as select cuts of ham and turkey are preferable to high-fat cured meats such as salami. The berries, nuts, roasted vegetables and dried fruits all offer free rein as well.

For healthful versions of holiday recipes, Black recommends consulting www.skinnytaste.com.

How do I avoid overstuffing?

Rather than the common method of under-eating before dinner to justify eating as much as possible later, Black recommends quite the opposite: snack lightly beforehand.

“Having a snack that is strategically placed at the right time and consisting of a fiber and protein combo can be effective in taking the edge off your appetite and may prevent you from overindulging,” he says.

Such snacks could include Triscuit crackers with low-fat cheese, Skinny- Pop popcorn and a fat-free cheese stick, or a low-calorie protein shake.

During the meal, focus on filling your plate with non-starchy vegetables and lean proteins. Wait a while before going for seconds. Also, be sure to follow the plate method as seen in the picture.

While this advice may seem intimidating, remember that a small cheat day now and then won’t hurt.

“Technically, holidays are only a few days a year,” says Black. “If you’re getting plenty of activity and following a healthy diet, ... you should be fine.”

Black does warn against viewing the holidays as entire seasons rather than days. But as long as you maintain a healthful regimen between the actual holidays, Black says, have at it.

“You should enjoy whatever you want on those few days a year, even if it is some overindulging,” he says. “I mean, it is, after all, the holidays.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup. com.