How to beef up your chili without the beef

It’s hard to pass up a big bowl of chili. The heartiness, the spices, the soft tomatoes and melted cheese on top – what’s not to love?

And here’s a secret: chili can actually be beneficial to your health.

First of all, the meat in chili is an excellent source of protein. The beans have tons of fiber, tomatoes contain vitamin C and the capsaicin in the peppers and chilies can help lower cravings for fatty or sweet foods.

See? You can have your chili and eat it too – it just has to have the right ingredients. Use lean ground turkey instead of beef and include as many fresh vegetables as you can. Mix a variety of beans into the pot such as kidney, black beans or pinto, and try to make your chili more bean-heavy than meat. Adding in whole grains can take your chili to the next level; try farro, barley or bulgur. This will increase the fiber and keep you feeling full for longer!

Careful with the sodium. It’s so easy for a recipe to pile up with salt. That’s why it’s recommended to use fresh vegetables, but if you’re going for canned, make sure your ingredients have no added salt. You can rinse canned beans before stirring them in to reduce sodium levels, as well.

Hot Health Tips

Don’t slack on the chili powder! This spice is crazy healthful and has a ton of surprising benefits.

Fights fat

Capsaicin is a compound found in chili powder that gives your metabolism a swift kick, which increases fat burning.

Anti-inflammatory

Though it might feel like your tongue is on fire, chili powder actually helps decrease swelling in the joints and increases blood flow.

Helps eyesight

Your eyes may water, but just one tablespoon of chili powder has

9 percent of the daily vitamin A you need. This essential nutrient improves eyesight and helps prevent macular degeneration.

May reduce symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

Chili powder has a good amount of iron that can increase hemoglobin production and improve blood flow, which both lead to improved brain function and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Turkey Chili

Recipe courtesy of Kelly at Eat Yourself Skinny

Ingredients

2 lbs. 99 percent fat-free ground turkey

1 yellow onion, chopped 5 cloves garlic, minced 1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes, no-salt added

1 (15-oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, no-salt added

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

1⁄2 tsp. hot sauce (I used Texas Pete)

1 (15-oz.) can kidney beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapenos, chopped

1 1⁄2 tsp. sea salt

Pinch of pepper

1 packet Stevia

3 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. oregano

1⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions

Drizzle olive oil in a large pot and sautée onion and garlic until fragrant, about three minutes. Add ground turkey and cook until crumbled and brown, draining excess liquid as necessary.

Add all the rest of the ingredients and cook on medium/low heat for about an hour.

Want it Veg?

For vegetarian chili, replace meat with an extra can of beans, seitan, dried bulgar, portobella mushrooms or soy curls!

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.