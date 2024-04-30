HNA's Investment in Children's Health

The U.S. Conference of Mayors and the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America announced New Albany as one of the winners of the 2024 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environmental Health & Sustainability grant awards, and Healthy New Albany has been granted $15,000 for youth programming.

Mayor Sloan Spalding accepted the award on behalf of the City of New Albany and Healthy New Albany in January.

This grant is a significant recognition of the importance of addressing childhood obesity in our community. It will allow HNA to develop programs to educate young people about healthy eating habits, increase their physical activity levels and empower them to make positive choices for their well-being.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), childhood obesity is an increasingly serious problem in the U.S. Nearly one in five children struggle with obesity and are more likely to develop other serious health problems as an adult.

Children with obesity are also more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. By investing in youth’s health now, HNA can help them avoid these risks and set them on the path to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Programs and initiatives

Thanks to this grant, HNA will be able to develop a variety of exciting programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles among our youth. These programs include:

Expand hna adventure eagles

Expand hna adventure eagles

HNA will provide fun facts for kids and health information about food preparation and basic recipes in our Summer Meals bags. HNA will also partner with the Garden for All to increase the amount and variety of fresh (and local) fruits and vegetables that kids/families in the program are eating. Cooking Classes and Workshops. HNA will provide Nourish Junior programs to middle school students where research shows obesity peaks. The team will teach students how to be thoughtful about making healthy choices, how to read recipes and how to make their own healthy snacks and food.

HNA will provide Nourish Junior programs to middle school students where research shows obesity peaks. The team will teach students how to be thoughtful about making healthy choices, how to read recipes and how to make their own healthy snacks and food. Youth Nature Adventures. HNA will provide opportunities to support the Outside Every Day initiative by encouraging kids to get outside and stay active while enjoying the benefits of nature in an educational setting.

Collaboration is key

HNA believes collaboration is key to creating a lasting impact. The organization will be working alongside community partners such as schools and nutritionists to develop these programs. This collaborative approach will allow HNA to leverage the expertise of various organizations and ensure the programs are comprehensive and effective.

Building a healthier future

HNA is committed to creating a healthier future for youth. This grant is a valuable step in the right direction, and the team is excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community. HNA will continue to provide updates on the programs it launches and encourage everyone to get involved in promoting healthy habits for young people.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.