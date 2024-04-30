HNA's May Mental Health Help Offerings

Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological and social welfare, influencing our thoughts, feelings and behaviors. It plays a pivotal role in our ability to cope with stress, form relationships and make sound decisions. Paying close attention to our mental state is a vital aspect of well-being across all life stages.

Expand photo by Sarah Higgiston Full Moon Hike

As a third-year college student interning at Healthy New Albany, it is evident to me that mental health is a top priority here. On the internal side, this is displayed through a healthy, positive and productive work environment. Externally, the organization’s efforts to create a similar atmosphere within the larger community do not go unnoticed. We aim to enhance well-being by promoting awareness, offering education, fostering engagement and building partnerships.

From nature courses that provide therapeutic outdoor experiences, to integrative wellness programs which incorporate mindfulness practices, we cover it all. Ensuring everyone has the tools to thrive connects to our overall mission to inspire others to live their healthiest lives.

Here are a few of my favorite offerings.

Yoga Foundations: Offering yoga basics and breathing exercises to promote relaxation and enhance flexibility and stability. As a recognized expert in yoga, meditation and Reiki, Director of Integrative Wellness Lori Bower will leave participants ready to carry tranquility with them through their day.

Compassionate Addiction Recovery Experience: Dedicated to providing support for individuals grappling with addiction, CARE guides participants toward a gentle and compassionate journey of recovery. Whether personally or indirectly affected, participants can find a pathway to healing through breathwork, gentle movement, stillness and energy practices.

Restorative Meditation: Also led by Lori Bower, this fusion of gentle movements, breath techniques, Reiki and cherished meditative moments foster overall vitality.

Anxiety and depression pose a novel public health challenge for all age groups. Healthy New Albany is passionate about bringing attention to and generating solutions for this widespread epidemic. Our country is confronting a mental health predicament that requires teamwork to take the next steps in the right direction.

New Albany Walking Classic: This is our biggest event of the year. Thousands of people will join us for the 20th Anniversary of the New Albany Walking Classic® on September 15, 2024, which raises support for all wellness programming at Healthy New Albany. Registration is now open.

There are a range of nature walks for the whole family coming up this summer, so make sure you subscribe to Healthy New Albany’s newsletter or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

Phoebe Naylor is an undergraduate student at Denison University and intern for Healthy New Albany.

Download the Mental Health Month Toolkit

Mental Health America’s 2024 Mental Health Month toolkit provides free resources to help plan your efforts and raise awareness during the month of May and beyond. It has DIY tools, social media assets, resources, templates, printable handouts and more! www.mhanational.org