HNA races bring people together

Kyle Robertson ©Kyle Robertson for James DeCam 20210919HNAB-4186 The Healthy New Albany Walking Classic photographed Sunday, September 19, 2021 in New Albany, Ohio. (© Kyle Robertson for James DeCamp Photography | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

When life gets difficult, confusing, stressful or crazy, gathering together with one simple and common goal – to walk together toward a finish line – can be a healthful and heartwarming way to invigorate and heal the body and mind, and it might just save your life!

A recent study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association in January 2022 reiterated that moderate physical activity such as walking for just 10 minutes a day could prevent over 100,000 deaths per year. According to the study’s modeling, “If every capable adult walked briskly or otherwise exercised for an additional 10 minutes a day, 111,174 deaths annually across the country might be avoided.”

HNA races bring together people of all ages, backgrounds, shapes and sizes. They engage multi-generational families and networks of friends to gather together in health. Here, casual walkers mingle with internationally ranked racers, and the young and young at heart meet at the starting line. Volunteers cheer us on and generously give countless hours to make the day fun and eventful. The spirit of community and connection is strong and can deliver us fresh perspectives and new inspiration. Don’t underestimate the power of a sunny morning, a brisk walk and a friendly companion!

Fun Fact: Over the last 17 years, the New Albany Walking Classic has hosted over 50,000 participants from 40 different states and four countries. Over 6,000 volunteers have given their time and talents to make the New Albany Walking Classic the hallmark event that it is for New Albany.

Lace-up your shoes, and get ready to walk or run into the 2022 HNA race season! There’s a great year ahead!

MAY 7: Mother’s Day 5K presented by Easton

MAY 21: Rose Run 5K

SUMMER 2022: Kids Marathon presented by NCH

SEPT 11: New Albany WalkingClassic, presented by OSU

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.