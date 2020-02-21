HNA outlines the health benefits of volunteering

× Expand Members from Five14 Church volunteering at the New Albany Farmers Market.

“What is the essence of life? To serve others and do good.” – Aristotle

Aristotle must have had New Albany on his mind. The profound impact made by volunteers in New Albany is nothing short of miraculous. Nonprofit organizations like Healthy New Albany and entities under the HNA umbrella – the New Albany Farmers Market, Food Pantry, Community Garden and the New Albany Walking Classic – have been built by an army of dedicated volunteers. These soldiers of service are driven, willing to share their time selflessly, care for their neighbors and do whatever is required to build a connected, resilient and engaged community.

Research shows compelling evidence of the many mental and physical health benefits of volunteering.

In addition to boosting self-confidence and lowering stress, the Mayo Clinic cites other benefits of volunteering including greater life satisfaction, reduced rates of depression, improved sense of purpose, longer life expectancy and improved relationships.

Research conducted at Michigan State University documents how oxytocin, a hormone made in the brain, spikes in some people who volunteer regularly, helping them to better manage stressful events. Related theories suggest that volunteering is beneficial because it shifts focus from self to others and provides perspective. For example, personal problems may seem less prominent when helping people who are experiencing homelessness or food scarcity.

Understanding that volunteerism is a key component of a healthy lifestyle, it’s compelling to witness the good work that is done in our community by loyal volunteers. HNA and its many events and programs are replete with fine examples of New Albany leaders changing the world through volunteerism.

Marianne Troutman, Kristina Jenny and Jackie Krebs are Farmers Market volunteer managers.

Marianne Troutman, volunteer coordinator for HNA, calls volunteers “the heart and soul of HNA,” and cites, for example, the grassroots movement that has become the New Albany Walking Classic. Started by volunteers and inspired by the vision of Dr. Philip Heit, the New Albany Walking Classic evolved from a walking group formed in 2003 to the largest walking race in the U.S. The Walk is still staffed by a record number of mission-essential volunteers that dedicate thousands of hours to make the event a crown jewel in New Albany.

Troutman is also one of the New Albany Farmers Market managers, along with Jackie Krebs and Kristina Jenny. This powerhouse team has grown the farmers market into one of the most premier markets in the area, all with the help of steadfast volunteers. While monetary donations frequently receive notable thanks and commendations, volunteers and their gift of time are critical to the sustainability of nonprofit organizations like HNA and cannot be overlooked.

Krebs reflects on her many years of volunteering with HNA and says she is joyful and proud to be able to share her gifts to benefit the farmers market and the community at large.

“Volunteering is a joy and volunteers are our hearts,” she says.

Among the many volunteer-driven organizations within HNA, the New Albany Food Pantry stands out as a pillar of service and volunteerism that was built solely by volunteers. Without countless hours offered by selfless volunteers, the pantry could not provide food to residents in need.

If you’re looking for a prescription to heal what ails you, try volunteering! Sharing your gifts is a meaningful way to engage your community, meet new friends and be healthier in mind, body and spirit. Lend a hand, it’s healthy for you!

Angela Douglas is director of operations at Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at angeladouglashna@gmail.com.