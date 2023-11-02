HNA Gift Guide 2023

Run Wild

HOKA running shoes are a great gift for those who are trying to get active. These work well for walks, jogs or jaunts around neighborhoods or trails. $100-150 www.hoka.com

See Your Growth

Bring your fitness classes home with the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror. This mirror installs easily and contains several types of workouts for your in-home activities such as yoga, HIIT, core, Pilates and kickboxing. $999.99 www.echelonfit.com

Blister Who?

The Balega Blister Resist socks are a great addition to the runner or athlete in your life’s sock drawer. These socks come in three different heights including crew, quarter and no show. Each height has a variety of colors to choose from. $20-24 www.balega.com

Get Set to Go

The Nike Lean Arm Band Plus safely and securely stores your phone, so your run isn’t interrupted by the sound of your phone hitting the pavement. It has an adjustable strap and fits most regular and plus-sized smart phones. $20 www.dickssportinggoods.com

Drink Up

The Stanley Tumbler keeps those hydrating beverages nice and cold throughout your day or during a long workout. The 30-ounce tumbler comes in several colors to match your loved one’s colorful gym outfit. $35 www.stanley1913.com

Focus In

These Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are the elite choice to stay motivated during a workout. The secure-fit wingtips ensure comfort and prevent interruption of its active noise canceling feature. These are compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. $199 www.beatsbydre.com

Track Your Progress

For your loved one who loves analytics and tracking their workouts, the FitBit Charge 6 can give them whatever metrics they need. It tracks all the standards,

like heart rate, steps and calories burned, but packs in state-of-the-art features like a workout intensity app, heart rhythm assessor and blood oxygen tracker. $139.99 www.fitbit.com

Goodbye Sweat

The Towel from Lululemon is made for anyone who feels the burn or loves hot yoga. Lay it on top of the yoga mat to soak up sweat or dry off after an intense workout. $38 www.lululemon.com

Pack it All

Is your loved one constantly running out for the gym or practice disheveled and dropping their water bottle? Make it as easy as possible to leave for the workout. The Nike Utility Power Training Duffel Bag is multipocketed and has space to store everything they need for training. $72 www.nike.com

Keep Cool

This small portable item is great for keeping the body cool during a workout or training session – or even the New Albany Walking Classic. This neck fan has three adjustable speeds for every step of the way. $23.99 www.walmart.com

Rack it Up

Ready to expand your home gym but don’t want to trip over dumbbells while you’re doing lunges? This 150-pound dumbbell rack set is an excellent starter set that still keeps your home gym tidy. $189.99 www.walmart.com

Recovery Health Items

Relaxing Bath Time

Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt is great for recovery and relaxation by easing aches and muscle pains. Recharge your body and relax in a warm bath with these Epsom salts to recover after a tough workout. $24-35 Available at most big box stores.

Roll Away Pain

For the loved one who always seems sore, give the gift of tension-free muscles. Lululemon’s Double Roller releases tension in the back, arms and legs after a workout or big game with its two-in-one foam roller. $64 www.lululemon.com

Massage On-the-Go

If the foam rollers won’t do the trick, or you’re looking for a more travel-ready gift for your athlete, Therabody’s Theragun Mini is small enough to throw in a backpack, gym bag or large purse to improve recovery time and relieve muscle tension. The device also pairs with the Therabody app. $199 www.therabody.com

Complete Package

Your favorite homebody still deserves a spa day! Encourage self-care with this 20-piece spa gift set to boost mental health and help your loved ones pamper themselves. $84.99 www.macys.com

Mental Health Items

Silky Soft

Weighted blankets can improve sleep quality by adding gentle weight to your entire body evenly, and who doesn’t need better sleep? Give the gift of restfulness with Silk & Snow’s hand-knitted weighted blanket in weights of eight to 25

pounds. Price options depending on weight. www.silkandsnow.com

New Smells

Even the worst days can be made a little better with a scented candle. Candle-lite Company, which originated in Cincinnati in 1840, makes seasonally scented candles in a huge variety of scents. Choose a mouth-watering banana maple muffin candle or bring the smells of the outdoors in with the smell of wood and smoked vanilla with the Happy Camper candle. $14.99 www.candle-lite.com

Leveling Up Self Love

To face the impossible task of getting the gift for the loved one who has everything, why not try a workbook to help guide your loved one through the journey of radical self-love? Based on the New York Times bestseller The Body Is Not an Apology, this workbook helps readers heal traumas. $12 www.sonyareneetaylor.com

Light it Up

Does your friend or family member have too many candles? Try a Himalayan salt lamp. These lamps purify the air and bring a sense of calm and relaxation into any space. $49.95 www.himalayansecrets.com

Stay Motivated

A cardio fitness journey can be incredibly rewarding, but staying motivated along that journey can be tough. The VeloPress Believe Training Journal offers a full year of motivation with space to self-reflect, plan and take notes. $24 www.amazon.com