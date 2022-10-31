Heit: Your health is a community opportunity

As typical of our Ohio weather, colder temperatures arrived with greater tenacity than I would prefer. My outdoor workout gear was transformed overnight from an outer layer consisting of a short-sleeved tee to that of a windbreaker. Perusing my workout wardrobe, it became evident that I needed to take inventory of how I would address the unwelcome bone-chilling temperatures on the horizon. Should I invest in a windbreaker that will offer state-of-the-art technology to protect me from the elements that nature presents at this time of year? After all, exercising for health is as integral to my mental and physical well-being as gasoline is to the combustion engine that propels a motor vehicle. When it comes to making decisions about my well-being such as purchasing a workout garment, I factor in its cost to determine whether the cash outlay justifies the expenditure to support my health. Health won.

On Nov. 8, New Albany residents will be asked to make a health-related decision about supporting a tax levy for the construction and operation of the proposed New Albany Fieldhouse and Recreation Center. In Dave Wharton’s and Brian Smith’s article in this issue, they articulate the need for this facility to become a reality.

At first glance, the need for a field house and community center in New Albany appears to be a no-brainer. This could not have been made clearer when a number of years ago, my next door neighbor shared with me how she was driving her son to play basketball in a nearby city’s recreation center because New Albany lacked a comparable facility.

It is well-known that a recreation center is a valuable asset to any community. A field house and community center can serve as a hub for activity for youth, families, older adults and numerous organizations. Wellness is a pillar of New Albany and maintaining an active lifestyle serves as a foundation for a happy and healthy life. The benefits of a recreation center to health are unquestionable. Statistics show that adults who partake in recreation center offerings can save $1,230 in medical costs annually. Studies show that mental health is improved when people of all ages have access to recreation centers. Generally speaking, recreation centers also promote community pride.

Especially in New Albany, a fieldhouse and recreation center would be compatible with other major health entities such as Healthy New Albany and The Ohio State University Wexner

Medical Center Health & Fitness Center by filling existing voids such as additional meeting spaces, sports facilities and much more.

Whether New Albany voters will support Issues 8 & 9 for a fieldhouse and recreation center is to be determined. After devoting a great deal of time immersed in the literature to determine the pros and cons of supporting the proposed New Albany Fieldhouse and Recreation Center, I can say emphatically, that my vote on Nov. 8 will be in the affirmative.

Phil Heit,

Executive Director Emeritus Healthy New Albany