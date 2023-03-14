Heit: Let’s Get Physical

As I reviewed the articles that will appear in this issue of Healthy New Albany Magazine, I was pleased to see references related to the importance of engaging in a daily exercise program. In Katie Giffin’s interview with Rana Foroohar, a New York Times best-selling author who will interview Arthur Laffer and Robert Reich as a part of New Albany’s Lecture series, Foroohar explained the importance of exercise in her life. “Exercise has always been super-duper important to me - it’s like brushing my teeth. I can’t function without it. I consider it something that his non-negotiable.” In “Fiery Family Man,” Tyler Kirkendall writes how Sebastian La Rocca, a renowned chef and New Albany resident, appreciates the exercise opportunities available to him and his family.

As much as I tout the above examples of the importance of exercise, the fact remains that around 27 percent of Ohioans are inactive. Based on CDC data, inactivity is a lack of exercise such as running, walking, gardening or calisthenics in the past month outside of a regular job. Accordingly, CDC created Active People, Healthy Nation, a national initiative to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027. As reinforced by CDC, increased regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of at least 20 chronic diseases and conditions as well as provide effective treatments for many of these.

Other potential benefits of exercise include improved school performance and military readiness. I was taken aback when attending Remarkable Evening in New Albany this past year and listening to Mark Esper, former United States Secretary of Defense, express his concern that an unusually high percentage of military recruits were rejected for service due to poor health. The result is a smaller number of military personnel than is currently needed.

I can pontificate about many of the lesser-known advantages of exercise whether they include improved thinking and cognition for people of all ages or improved learning and judgment skills. The fact remains that exercise, whether through running, walking, weight training or a host of other lifestyle choices, should be a part of everyone’s DNA.

Phil Heit

Executive Director Emeritus

Healthy New Albany