Heit: Community Involvement

As I reflect on Tyler Kirkendall’s article, Seedlings to Serotonin, it becomes evident that the New Albany Community Garden (NACG) provides an experience for individuals and families as a primer on the evolution of food production.

This experience began to evolve on a Sunday morning during a 2015 saunter with several New Albany Walking Club members. A conversation surfaced about the Eagle Scouts and the projects in which they have been engaged throughout our community. At that moment, I experienced an epiphany. What if Healthy New Albany could engage New Albany Boy Scout Troop 450 in a project that will provide an opportunity in which its members could work together and participate in a meaningful project from inception to completion? Evan Ryan, a troop member, led the effort in his quest to gravitate to Eagle Rank and fulfill his journey to benefit Healthy New Albany and the community. It was my aha moment that led to the idea of constructing a shed in which NACG equipment could be stored.

Expand Photo by Ray LaVoie Phil Heit Glance

Under Evan’s leadership, the intricacies of building a shed for the NACG began to unfold. Meeting with Evan throughout the process, I began to witness the step-by-step details necessary for this process to evolve. I observed how Evan generated construction plans and communicated with a local building supplies company to determine the materials that were needed. Negotiations on pricing was one of many elements of the process.

Once the project costs were determined and approved by Healthy New Albany, the organization responsible for the budget, the next step was gaining the necessary approvals from local government. Although this was slightly more challenging than anticipated, final approval was successful as was gaining an understanding of how to work with local government.

With assistance from the Troop 450 scouts, input from parents who helped guide construction and Evan’s organization and leadership, the shed at the NACG stands as a monument to the dedication and perseverance that helps make New Albany the community it has become.

In sharing this journey, it is my hope that there is a great deal of planning, learning and awareness inherent to understanding that the food we consume has its beginnings before the first seeds are planted.