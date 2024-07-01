Healthy New Albany's summer programs offer oasis from summer heat

While summer may remind you of carefree days, it can also present challenges. Disrupted sleep patterns, changes in diet and a lack of structure can all contribute to feelings of anxiety and loss of routine.

To maintain your mental health as well as your physical health, Healthy New Albany has released several summer programs that offer a way to keep your mind and body balanced and at ease throughout the season.

Energized by Movement

A 2024 study published by the National Library of Medicine reported, “Tai Chi exercise may not only improve sleep, but also improve coordination, muscle strength, balance, and reduce stress and anxiety in older adults.”

Learning this inspired the Healthy New Albany team to bring back its Tai Chi Tour this summer. The tour will be held at outdoor locations throughout New Albany including Rose Run Park, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, Rocky Fork Park and Taylor Farm Park.

The classes will be taught by Christopher Jansen who has taught Tai Chi, dance and other movement modalities for 25 years.

Take some time to recharge your mind and your body with the Mindful Movement classes, including Summer of Zen. These UZIT (Urban Zen Integrative Therapy) classes will introduce other wellness practices like acupuncture to get you feeling the balance you might be craving during these busy months.

Fueled by Nourish

Nourishing your body during long summer days is critical, but sugar is a near constant in summer favorites like ice cream and lemonade.

Nourish Program Coordinator Sharon Dunn will show participants how to enjoy fruits and make delicious desserts, such as tarts, cobbler and mousse, with them. Guests will also make a chia fruit jam and a not-your-typical fruit salad.

Check out the Healthy New Albany website for a full list of Nourish classes available this summer.

Guided by Knowledge

During an HNA Health Talk on July 10, Director of Corporate Engagement Pamela Conn will guide guests through the principles and practices that underpin the powerful relationship between what we eat and how it affects our body’s inflammatory responses.

Inflammation is a natural process that helps our body defend itself against harmful agents and facilitate healing. However, chronic inflammation can lead to a host of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and auto-immune conditions.

In this program, guests will learn how nutrition choices can influence the body’s inflammatory processes by promoting optimal health and wellness or prolonging and aggravating chronic disease.

On Aug. 17, dads and their daughters, ranging from fourth to fifth grade, will have an opportunity to take part in a special workshop hosted by Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX) called Strengthening the Dad/Daughter Relationship.

When girls have fathers who encourage their creative, athletic and academic pursuits, they are likely to be happier, more well-adjusted and more confident.

At this workshop, girls will talk about how to find their voice and their father’s will learn simple strategies for communicating with their daughters. Then, together, guests will get a safe archery lesson and target practice from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Rooted in Nature

Consider nature your grounding force this summer as you hustle through the fun and business of the season. HNA’s Family Nature Adventures are all about getting kids and families exploring the outdoors with a new and deeper appreciation.

On July 18, take part in the Creek Crawl where guests will walk and wade through Rose Run Park to see what they can find. You can observe plants and wildlife that inhabit the area with the opportunity to search for hidden treasures like fossils and interesting rocks. During the creek exploration session there will be activities stationed along the creek for the whole family.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.