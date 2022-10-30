Douglas: Healthy New Albany program offerings have tripled over the last two years

CHRISTOPHER KEELS Angelas Douglas

As I reflect on the last year, what I know now more than ever is that community matters, people need one another, and our health and well-being is central to happy, productive lives. While it hasn’t been easy, I’m grateful for the obstacles and challenges that I’ve faced personally, and those that we have faced as a community and as an organization. I believe it has sharpened our focus, clarified priorities and provided a renewed sense of passion and dedication. I’m compelled now more than ever to focus on how we can touch lives, inspire well-being, make meaningful connections and cultivate healthy living for anyone we come into contact with.

Healthy New Albany is a catalyst for change, a group of dedicated individuals committed to uplifting our community, sharing the power of upstream prevention and the value of community health. Over the last two years, our program offerings have tripled, growing in beautiful and unique new ways, and we’ve only just begun.

Together we can do great things. -Mother Teresa

As we near the end of 2022, I hope to celebrate how far we’ve come, and look ahead with a renewed vision for what is yet to be. With a happy heart and in the spirit of service, we offer this snapshot of our work. Thank you to our many donors, supporters, and partners: Without you, we would not be here. Your gifts, talents, and generosity help us change lives.

Food Pantry

This year, our Summer Meals Program provided:

21,000 meals (breakfast & lunch) to

190 NAPLS students from

90 local households.

The pantry served:

290 households (50% of these families were new clients to the pantry)

1,040 people (41% children, 9% seniors)

220,000 meals provided

This an 82% increase in the number of New Albany neighbors served, compared to 2019.

2022 Races

The HNA Race Series celebrates movement, physical activity and community, and highlights the scenic views of our local parks and neighborhoods. More than 2,000 runners and walkers participated in a race event – helping us raise funds, awareness and activity levels in the name of healthy lifestyles.

Chilly Chili Mile

Mother’s Day 5k @ Easton

Kids Virtual Marathon

Rose Run 5k

The New Albany Walking Classic: 10k & Half Marathon walk

Farmers Market

Our Farmers Markets have expanded their services, adding on-site corporate markets, SNAP and Produce Perks this year. Markets also gave away 34 community spaces free of charge this summer, improving our community’s access to a number of causes and services. We hosted:

13 Outdoor Markets

5 Indoor Markets

83 Vendors at each summer market

Nature Programs

Connecting people to our local green spaces creates a reciprocal relationship that often involves healing, gratitude, clarity, relaxing and lowering stress, and inspiring stewardship and care. Spending time connecting with the natural world can be simple, yet profound. HNA Nature Programs started with one program in 2019. Today, we have over half a dozen unique nature programs for our community:

57 programs, 538 attendees

Nourish

This is how we connect our community over food! Our culinary programs bring together the community to learn essential skills, enjoy new foods from many cultures and combine the fun of communal interaction with the joy of food.

32 programs, 265 attendees of all ages

Bilingual and multicultural classes

100 monthly culinary bundle bag meal kits for pantry families

Lunch & Learn

Featuring panel discussions from community members, invited guests and subject matter experts on critical public health issues, Lunch + Learns are communal resources that break down larger issues and provide a local perspective.

9 Lunch + Learns

270 attendees

Volunteers

Where would we be without our amazing volunteers? HNA has been honored to have hundreds of volunteers help us with our programs and events. Combined, these wonderful people volunteered thousands of hours over the last year, helping others and building a healthier community.

5,567 total volunteer hours across all services

420 HNA volunteers

188 pantry volunteers

74 approved pantry student volunteers

264 Walking Classic volunteers

Senior Connections

In partnership with the city of New Albany, Senior Connections is a comprehensive, dynamic and multi-faceted program for aging adults, designed to engage and inspire! Healthy aging programs focus on physical, emotional and mental health, nutrition, continuing education, social and civic engagement, and all of the many aspects of life and aging.

1,000+ connections

170 connections members

Community Gardens

Our gardens are growing a stronger, healthier community – together! Our gardens include not only the original location between New Albany Village Hall and the New Albany Police Station,

but also tower gardens growing at multiple NAPLS locations.

45 purchased plots

100+ participating students

100+ participating gardeners

2 Tower Gardens

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.