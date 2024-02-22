Healthy New Albany On the Shelf | March/April 2024

Between Us: How Culture Create Emotions

Book - Between Us (JPG Version)

By Batja Mesquita, 2022

While humans can feel the same emotions, the impact and understanding of emotions are not universal. The field of cultural psychology explains how emotions are developed by relationships, social connections and life experience. This book encourages readers to think deeper about differences in emotions, ways to find common ground and build a more tolerant and accepting world.

The End of Solitude: Selected Essays on Culture and Society

By William Deresiewicz, 2022

This book is a critical reflection through brief essays on how cultural influences affect the individual. From television shows to the purpose of art, the author uses examples from a variety of subjects to understand how we can all live more mindfully and freely. Readers will ultimately be asked to ponder what it means to preserve individuality in a society focused on groups and networks.

The French Art of Living Well: Finding Joie de Vivre in the Everyday World

(JPG) Book - The French Art

By Cathy Yandell, 2023

If you’re looking for a new way to live a more joyful, fulfilled life perhaps look to France for inspiration. This short book will send readers on a journey to discover how the French capture “joie de vivre,” the French phrase for living well. With vibrant stories of embracing art, food and history, French culture emphasizes the best way to put wellness and self-care at the forefront of your day.

For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be

By Marcus Collins, 2023

The author uses his years of marketing experience working with companies such as Apple, Nike and the NBA to explore the way readers can use their understanding of a culture’s influence on people to make impactful change. Community engagement is the most powerful influence on people’s behaviors. The well-being and success of a community may just lie within the marketing strategy field.

Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us

(JPG) Book - Your Brain on Art

By Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross, 2023

How can experiencing art affect the chemical makeup of your brain? The science of “neuroaesthetics” focuses on that very question. From reducing the stress hormone cortisol to combating loneliness and dementia, the way to a longer, healthier life may be through art. Readers will find a thought provoking, research-based exploration on how participating in art related activities throughout all stages of life can immensely change personal health but also strengthen communities.

Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

By Olga Mecking, 2021

The Netherlands is one of the countries with the happiest people. A Dutch concept, to niks is the act of doing nothing with purpose. Niksen encourages giving yourself permission to take a break no matter where you are or what you’re doing. So, sit back, relax and just be. This little guide will show you the way.

Elizabeth Cullinan is a Librarian at New Albany Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

