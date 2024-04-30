Healthy New Albany On The Shelf | May-June 2024

How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community

Expand how we show up book

By Mia Birdsong, 2020

With the constantly increasing use of technology and remote work for many, people are becoming more disconnected from others; leading to stronger feelings of isolation and unhappiness. Backing up scientific research with stories of lived experience, this author believes what people are looking for is a sense of community. Feeling like we belong and are connected to a group are ways we can find more ability for strength, support and generosity in our lives.

Mastering Community: The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving

By Christine Porath, 2022

A sense of community where people feel valued, respected and united could lead to better mental health and increased happiness levels. When individuals feel a greater connection of belonging to the people and tasks around them, it helps create an environment of achievement for all. This book features stories from around the world, alongside the author’s extensive research across a variety of industries, where communities are thriving and experiencing positive change because they work together.

Inspired to Action: How Young Changemakers Can Shape Their Communities and the World

Expand inspired to action book

By Jean Rawitt, 2023

With a focus on reaching teens and young people, this book encourages readers to turn their passion for social issues into action. Resources and information for improving communication skills, ideas for community building, and ways to effectively use fundraising are just some of the topics featured. Readers will also find inspiration in the personal stories and advice from real teens already making substantial changes in their own communities.

Social Justice for the Sensitive Soul: How to Change the World in Quiet Ways

By Dorcas Cheng-Tozun, 2023

Social justice issues aren’t just fought by the loudest person in the room. “Sensitive Souls,” those often more highly perceptive, empathic or introverted, have just as much to contribute to achieving impactful community change. However, sustaining this type of heavy-hearted work can be a challenge. This book offers readers ways to be involved and engaged based on self-awareness, intentionality and care.

Belong: Find Your People, Create Community & Live a More Connected Life

Expand belong book

By Radha Agrawal, 2018

The main idea of this book highlights how joining a community and engaging with other people who share the same interest can help improve the mental and physical health of everyone. However, what readers will find unique in this book are the real-world strategies and advice on how to find and thrive when joining a new group, such as ideas about joining a Facebook group and 10 ways to communicate with new friends. The format is visually appealing with pictures and diagrams, making it easy to browse the chapters.

New Albany Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

200 Market St., Hours: Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat.: 1-5 p.m.

Visit www.columbuslibrary.org or call 614-645-2275 for library services.