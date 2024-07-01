Healthy New Albany On The Shelf | July-August 2024

Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation

By Tiya Miles, 2023

From Sacagawea to Harriet Tubman and Lousia May Alcott, history fans will find a new appreciation for the power of nature through the real-life stories of heroic women. These stories reveal how the freedom of the outdoors affected each woman’s independence, resourcefulness and vision for her life. The author uses this framework to advocate for equal access to outdoor space for all girls today.

A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and A Vision for the Future

By David Attenborough, 2020

The award winning naturalist and filmmaker brings readers a memoir of his experiences in nature and a statement of how vital the protection of Earth’s natural resources is. Attenborough explains how our planet’s biodiversity is slowly breaking down to the point of extinction because of human-caused choices. His writing calls to action the need for people to be aware of what they can do to combat this environmental destruction.

Protecting Your Child’s Health: Expert Answers to Urgent Environmental Questions

By Ruth A. Etzel, MD, PhD, FAAP and Sophie J Balk, MD, FAAP, 2021

From the American Academy of Pediatrics comes a question-and-answer guide for caregivers on how to minimize children’s exposure and risks to environmental hazards. While many products claim to be “natural” or “organic”, these environmental dangers are often unavoidable, but the proven, scientific knowledge found in this book can be a trusted resource. Readers will find information covering topics such as food and water safety, air pollution, radiation, pesticides and more.

Will To Wild: Adventures Great and Small to Change Your Life

By Shelby Stanger, 2023

The host of REI Co-op’s podcast, Wild Ideas Worth Living, brings stories that will inspire readers to embrace life-changing moments. Outdoor enthusiasts, share tips on how experiencing adventures in nature has led them to a more fulfilling life. This guidance also focuses on overcoming when things go wrong because they will according to the author. However, with persistence, readers can get out of their comfort zones, get outside and have adventures of a lifetime.

Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul

By Lucy Jones, 2021

Both a memoir and a scientific study of nature, the author uses her own story of drug and alcohol addiction and recovery to explore the impact nature can have on one’s mind, body and soul. The scientific evidence shared explains how being surrounded by nature affects the brain’s neurological and parasympathetic nervous systems responses. Readers will feel a deeper connection to the sights, sounds and textures of nature the next time they step outdoors.

The Earth Transformed: An untold history

By Peter Frankopan, 2023

The environment has always shaped cultures, landscapes and history. This author offers a new perspective on global warming by looking at what the effects of temperature changes, rising sea levels and escalating natural disasters have on human experience. We continually try to make sense of the natural world, and through the author’s study of both scientific and historical records, readers can be inspired to find a new way of looking at solving environmental disasters for future generations.