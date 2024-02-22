Healthy New Albany Community Garden moves to Taylor Farm Park

Every gardener starts with a vision. A seed, some soil, water, sunshine and time bring that vision to life.

It doesn’t matter if we grow food, flowers or herbs, the benefits we gain are so much more than the produce. Whether you have never gardened, are a lifelong gardener, or somewhere in between, gardening offers invaluable lessons.

We are excited to announce that the Healthy New Albany Community Gardens are relocating from behind Village Hall to the Taylor Farm Park site. In partnership with The City of New Albany, the garden will be opening to the community later this spring.

The new garden space is part of Phase II of the City’s Taylor Farm Park development. The site has full sun and will also have water spigots throughout to aid with watering. It will have twice as many garden plots, including raised beds for more accessible gardening opportunities, more parking, and paved paths for all abilities.

We know that gardening can have a profound impact on our health and wellness. According to the National Institute of Health, “gardening delivers benefits across the physical, psychological and social dimensions of health.”

Community gardens increase our unity, improve our mental health by promoting relaxation, increase our physical health through movement outdoors, and increase our accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables. People aren’t the only ones who are benefitted by community gardens as they also increase the levels of biodiversity of plants and animals, as well as help improve air and soil quality.

Jennifer Cohen, the community garden program coordinator with Healthy New Albany, has a vision of how we can organize and support community gardeners as we transition locations and prepare for this growing season. The number one thing she hopes gardeners remember is to have fun.

“Every garden starts with a dream,” she says. “The dream to grow something. You don’t have to be an experienced gardener to start your own gardening adventure. Don’t stop that dream if there is failure…just start over. Anyone can garden as long as they have desire, care, patience and the dream.”

Molly Scott is the Nature Coordinator for Healthy New Albany.