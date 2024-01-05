Healthful events happening in and out of central Ohio

Monday, Jan. 1

OhioHealth First On The First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 3

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, Jan. 13

Fantastic Frigid 5K Series

10:15 a.m., Stratford Ecological Center, 3083 Liberty Rd., Delaware

www.frigid5kseries.com

Sunday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 18

Rocks and Roots Winter Series

30K/40K/50K: 8 a.m.

20K: 8:15 a.m.

10K: 8:30 a.m.

Rocks and Roots Trail, Alum Creek State Park, 3993 Hollenback Rd., Lewis Center

www.rocksandrootstrailseries.com

Monday, Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Tuesday, Jan. 23

New Albany Community Foundation presents Civil Discourse & Debate with Ezra Klein and Jonah Goldberg, Moderated by Leila Fadel

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Tuesday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan. 28

US Figure Skating Championships

Times vary, Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Saturday, Feb. 3

New Albany High School Cabaret Nights (Choirs)

7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.napls.us

Sunday, Feb. 4

Warm Up Columbus: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon & Marathon

5K, Half Marathon & Relays: 8 a.m.

10K, Marathon & Relays: 8:03 a.m.

Metro Fitness & Colliers International, 655 Metro Place S., Dublin

www.sciotomiles.com

Tuesday, Feb. 6

New Albany Community Foundation presents Mental Health and Social Justice with Misty Copeland, Interviewed by Edwaard Liang

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sunday, Feb. 11

The Columbus Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K Race

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Saturday, Feb. 17

Artist Opening for MahLeah Cochran & Manda Marble

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Monday, Feb. 19

President’s Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Teacher Professional Day: No School for Students

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Sunday, Feb. 25

Chilly Chili Mile

9 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.hnaraces.com

Sunday, Feb. 25

McCoy Center for the Arts presents its 2024 McCoy Center Soirée with Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Chris Botti

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org