Healthful events happening in and out of central Ohio

Monday, Jan. 1
OhioHealth First On The First 5K
11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 3
Healthy New Albany Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Fantastic Frigid 5K Series
10:15 a.m., Stratford Ecological Center, 3083 Liberty Rd., Delaware
Sunday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 18
Rocks and Roots Winter Series
30K/40K/50K: 8 a.m.
20K: 8:15 a.m.
10K: 8:30 a.m.
Rocks and Roots Trail, Alum Creek State Park, 3993 Hollenback Rd., Lewis Center
www.rocksandrootstrailseries.com
Monday, Jan. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Tuesday, Jan. 23
New Albany Community Foundation presents Civil Discourse & Debate with Ezra Klein and Jonah Goldberg, Moderated by Leila Fadel
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Tuesday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan. 28
US Figure Skating Championships
Times vary, Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com
Saturday, Feb. 3
New Albany High School Cabaret Nights (Choirs)
7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Warm Up Columbus: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon & Marathon
5K, Half Marathon & Relays: 8 a.m.
10K, Marathon & Relays: 8:03 a.m.
Metro Fitness & Colliers International, 655 Metro Place S., Dublin
Tuesday, Feb. 6
New Albany Community Foundation presents Mental Health and Social Justice with Misty Copeland, Interviewed by Edwaard Liang
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sunday, Feb. 11
The Columbus Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K Race
10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Saturday, Feb. 17
Artist Opening for MahLeah Cochran & Manda Marble
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Monday, Feb. 19
President’s Day: No School
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Teacher Professional Day: No School for Students
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Sunday, Feb. 25
Chilly Chili Mile
9 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Sunday, Feb. 25
McCoy Center for the Arts presents its 2024 McCoy Center Soirée with Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Chris Botti
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.