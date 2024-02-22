Happy runner brings joy to the New Albany community

Richard Wofford runs six to eight miles a day, seven days a week and he has no plans of stopping.

“My goal is to be able to run into my old age,” Wofford says. “I want to be 90 and still running.”

Photos courtesy of Richard Wofford R. Wofford volunteering

Wofford started running at the age of ten when he would try to race his school bus home on foot. While he was never part of the track and field or cross country team, he did participate in summer track and field programs when he was younger. Ultimately, it was after he graduated from The Ohio State University in 1978 that he put his running shoes on for real.

A friend challenged him to run the Columbus Recreation and Parks 10,000-meter run and he agreed to give it a try. After that race, Wofford was hooked.

He went on to run in the May Classic and other similar races every year, leading him to his first marathon in 1983.

To prepare for a marathon, runners need to comfortably run around 20 miles, Wofford shares. However, he wanted to be absolutely certain he could finish the race so he ran 26 miles once a week for the entire month leading up to the race.

After his second marathon, Wofford decided to step away from racing and instead simply enjoy the act of running.

“When you do the marathon, you get caught up in trying to run fast. That takes a lot out of your body,” Wofford says. “I run to feel good; it’s a part of my daily routine. A race doesn’t motivate me because I am already running.”

During his first few years of racing, Wofford trained six times a week, logging about 58 miles a week. Now, Wofford runs seven days a week – rain or shine.

“If it’s raining, I run. If it’s snowing, I run. If it’s going to be hot, I run early,” Wofford says.

While running six times a week may be a lofty goal, according to an article from Harvard Health Publishing, even five minutes a day of low-intensity running has been shown to increase life expectancy and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Studies also show that running - or any form of regular exercise - can also improve overall mood.

Hitting roadblocks

It hasn’t always been full speed ahead for Wofford. Throughout his 40 years of running, he has sustained two major injuries that helped him see running was more than just a sport.

In 2021, Wofford began to experience pain in the bottom of his foot. What was originally a hairline fracture soon became a full break when he caught himself after losing his balance. The injury kept him off running for three months.

“(The injury) was not good for me, mentally,” Wofford says. “When you have been running for as long as I was running and then you’re not running, the only thing you’re thinking about is running. It (was) always on my mind.”

Although Wofford was supposed to be fully resting, he used his crutches to walk around with his boot. He was able to rest his leg while still trying to stay in shape as his body healed. Once his foot healed, he was back to running every day. Wofford sustained another injury years later when he dislocated his shoulder and broke his wrist while playing in a dodgeball tournament.

The broken wrist caused Wofford to stop running for about six weeks, but he was soon back on his feet.

More than miles

For Wofford, running isn’t just a way to stay physically and mentally fit, it’s also a chance to connect with the community.

“I run to stay healthy, but it gives you a chance to really reflect on your day and gives me a chance to say hi to people. I always say hi. You get to see people grow,” Wofford says.

Because Wofford runs every day, he gets to see a lot of the same people. Known as the Happy Runner by the community, he always says ‘Happy - whatever day of the week it is’ and now, those who know him try to beat him to the greeting.

Wofford has met many neighbors and made countless friends while on his runs. One such neighbor Wofford met years ago while she was pregnant and now, , he still says hello to her and her now seventeen-year-old daughter.

“I say hi to everyone because I think it is important to acknowledge people. Sometimes people are having a bad day, and if I say hi it usually perks people up,” Wofford says. “If I can brighten someone’s day that’s good. It always brightens my day because I feel fortunate I still have my health and I can run.”

Wofford’s efforts to interact with the community regularly does more than just create a feel-good moment. Interacting with strangers regularly not only creates a temporary mood boost, it can also lead to a greater sense of well-being, improved health, a greater self-esteem and may also reduce feelings of isolation according to an article from BBC.

When he isn’t running, Wofford spends time with his wife, Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, and their three grow-up children Jayden, Jerrin and Jeila. He also connects with his community through volunteering.

“Any program that comes up, I’ll volunteer for if I have the time,” Wofford says.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Running tips from a pro

“Running is hard on the joints,” Wofford says. “But if you want to run, you want to start slow and build your program. Don’t try to do too much.”

Wofford encourages beginners to start with fast-walking around the block. After doing that for about a week, try to incorporate spurts of running to reduce the risk of injury while building endurance.

“The main thing is don’t overdo it,” Wofford says. “Start slow.”