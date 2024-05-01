Get Involved in New Albany's Community Gardens

With food prices on the rise and concerning mental and physical health statistics in the news each day, many are turning to gardening to get active, eat healthier and alleviate stress.

With the Healthy New Albany Community Garden entering its 14th season and All Saints Episcopal Church bringing back its Garden for All, gardening is more popular than ever in New Albany.

If you are thinking about reserving a plot for yourself or you have some extra space in your yard and want to make the most out of it, consider growing some of your own produce to capitalize on the health benefits.

Getting down and dietary

Not only is the activity of gardening rewarding for your mental and physical health, the fruits of your labor are a tangible reward.

Having more tomatoes, peppers or any other produce around encourages you to eat it and find recipes to utilize your bounty. Cooking with fresh produce encourages healthy eating habits, and may have more perks than you expect.

Sweet potatoes, for example, are very easy to grow in Ohio and are often considered a superfood for their unique combination of health benefits. They contain nutrients that promote positive gut health and boost your immune system. They are also a great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium and zinc.

Tomatoes are also rich in vitamin C and potassium, as well as lycopene, an antioxidant which may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Peppers are also favorable crops to grow in Ohio, and contain capsaicin, an anti-inflammatory, as well as vitamins C and A, folic acid, potassium and fiber.

Cultivating better habits

Gardening at any skill level is a simple way to soak up the sun, improve fine motor skills and engage muscle groups you may not regularly be tapping into.

The National Institutes of Health connects low vitamin D levels with symptoms of depression and anxiety, and the best way to increase vitamin D is by getting outside. Even on a cloudy day, your body absorbs the vitamin as the sun hits your body. Researchers have also found a connection between vitamin D and a stronger immune system.

According to Science Journalist Helen Thompson in the research journal Nature, the act of handling dirt can benefit your immune system, as well. Exposure to the microenvironment of your yard improves your body’s ability to fight infection. Extra points if you get the kids involved since this benefit is especially strong for young children.

On a larger scale, tasks such as carrying soil, pushing a wheelbarrow, watering taller plants, digging and weeding improve flexibility, strength and balance. Such tasks have been proven to improve finger strength and combat arthritis according to David Felson, professor of medicine at Boston University.

Happy harvest, happy life

Plants don’t comply with our busy day-to-day lives, and it may be beneficial to learn from their steady schedules. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America says that 19.1 percent of U.S. adults are affected by anxiety disorders each year.

Mayo Clinic reports that meditating can ease stress and reduce anxiety, and many people embrace gardening as a form of meditation. Finding a new bud or the perfect balance of water intake can offer important reminders to slow down in a tranquil environment and appreciate the little things.

Local garden plots such as the Healthy New Albany Community Garden or The Garden For All can also get you more involved socially. Meeting other gardeners can open you up to new tips and tricks, and the social aspect of the community has health benefits, too.

“Join a community garden and talk with other gardeners. Everyone starts somewhere,” says Molly Scott, Healthy New Albany nature program coordinator. “Gardening is a skill like anything else. It takes time, learning, practice, often failure and a lot of sharing ideas.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports social connectedness can lead to higher life expectancy, better overall health and improved well-being.

HNA Community Garden Coordinator Jennifer Cohen says there are plenty of garden-centric activities planned by Healthy New Albany for the year such as Spring Cleaning Day – which took place in April. Upcoming events are planned to introduce gardeners to Taylor Farm, where the Community Garden will reside in a future growing season.

“Not all gardeners have the space at their home to plant gardens,” Cohen says. “So, having a space that they can be outside, enjoy nature and nourish their desire to grow plants is important to mental and physical health.”

Bacterial bonus

In March 2023, Nature reported that turning over soil can expose you to the bacterium known as Mycobacterium vaccae (M. Vaccae). That may sound scary, yet it is important to know that M. Vaccae is a good bacteria which will increase levels of serotonin and reduce anxiety when inhaled.

Plan your planting

As many gardeners know, different soil temperatures will affect the yield of your crop-bearing plants. The following is a list of Ohio-soil-friendly crops and the lowest temperatures at which seeds will germinate. These are just the minimums, so higher temperatures can increase yield. Information gathered from the Ohio Farm Bureau.

35 F: lettuce, onions, parsnips and spinach

40-50 F: beets, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, parsley, peas, radishes and turnips

60 F: beans, cucumbers, pumpkins and squash (the latter three prefer 75 F soil)

75 F: tomatoes, peppers, tomatillos, eggplants and okra

To prevent excessive harvesting all at once, or long periods between harvests, keep succession planting in mind. If you research the plants you grow and understand the lengths of their germination periods, you can harvest a new crop every other week throughout the summer.

“Registration for the 2024 season opened on March 1 and plots filled up in less than a week,” Cohen says. “I would encourage those interested in gardening with HNA to register for the waiting list for whatever plot size they may want.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.