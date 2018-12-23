Gadgets and Gear | January/February 2019

Buddha Board Mini: $13.95, http://www.buddhaboard.com, Win!

Find your inner ‘zen’ with this mess-free canvas that uses water to create works of art. Doodle for relaxation or create a masterpiece that will last for only moments at a time, teaching you the power of letting be and letting go. The reusable surface allows for endless possibilities and hours of relaxation and focus. This mini-board is perfect for your office desk and includes a water tray and brush that pack up easily for portability.

Manitoba Milling Company Flax Milk, Flax Bran Muffin and Flax Pancake Mixes: $5.50, $12.00, https://manitobaflax.com/, Win!

A family company since 1991, Manitoba Milling Company is based in Canada and has been growing and harvesting flaxseed for multiple generations. Their quality process gives flaxseed a roasted, nutty and mild flavor. The Flax Bran Muffin and Flax Pancake mixes take the guesswork out of baking with flax and provide whole grain goodness with yummy flavor. Also try whole-milled flaxseed milk for a dairy alternative high in Omega 3 oil, fiber and protein.

JUlaVIE: $499, https://www.julavie.com/

This commercial-grade, in-home cold-pressed juicer, JUlaVIE is a splurge on your health and nutrition. By replacing blades with eight tons of hydraulic force, you capture all the nutrients in your ingredients in a fresh, smooth drink. As luxury cold-pressed juices become more popular, this high-quality juicer allows you to create your own recipes and fresh concoctions in the comfort of your home.

Tailgater Tire Table: $139.95, www.tailgatertiretable.com, Win!

Whether you’re tailgating on blacktop for the Super Bowl or camping on rocky ground, this table is perfect for holding food, beverages or tools. The Tailgater Tire Table goes where you go, regardless if that’s to a weekend adventure or worksite.

Fizzique: $35.97, www.drinkfizzique.com

Fizzique is a sparkling protein water with vibrant flavor and protein in every drop. At just 80 calories and zero carbs, this drink provides refreshment and nutrition without the sugar. It is gluten and fat free with no artificial preservatives, colors or dyes. Available in two flavors, Strawberry Watermelon and Tropical Limon, this drink provides the perfect recovery after workouts or an easy solution to hunger between meals.

Soraa Healthy A19 Lightbulb: $18.95, www.soraa.com

Founded by Suhju Nakamura, Nobel Prize winner and father of modern LED lighting, Soraa provides professional lighting as well as a range of products for use in the home. Soraa‘s Healthy collection focuses on the removal of blue light that can be harmful to human sleeping patterns. With a life of 22.8 years, this bulb is an investment in your health that can show you the power of lighting.

The Original Worm: $34.00, www.theoriginalworm.com, Win!

Weston Carls

Don’t let sore muscles bog you down after a tough workout or a long day at the office. The portable and firm Original Worm is the travel-sized, full-body massage roller that combines the benefits of therapy balls with a fitness massage roller. Specifically designed to provide trigger point release to combat stiffness, pain and stress, this roller gives you the benefits of a therapeutic massage from the comfort of your home or office. The 7.0 larger version of the Original Worm is slightly less firm, and comes with a mesh bag for travel.

Get Lean Crossrope Set: $88, www.crossrope.com, Win!

Tired of the same old workout routine? Crossrope is a fun and effective solution that will keep you moving and healthy. The Get Lean Set is specifically designed for beginners or individuals looking to lose weight and includes slim handles, quarter and half pound infinity ropes and challenging app workouts.

Tasty Clean Kit: $11.99, www.tastyclean.com, Win!

As cold and flu season persists, keep your family healthy and happy with the help of Tasty Clean. Made in America and developed by a mom to solve the issue of germs in her own family, Tasty Clean uses all food-grade ingredients and no chemicals to create an anti-bacterial spray for use on everything from children toys and books to retainers and water bottles. Featured here in Cherry Tart but available in additional flavors online, the Tasty Clean Kit includes a travel bottle, a refill bottle, microfiber wipe keychain and re-usable nylon pouch.

Heat Holders: $15.99, www.heatholders.com, Win!

Combat the frigid winter months with these incredibly warm socks. Specially developed from heavy bulk yarn with thermal qualities, these socks cushion your feet to help them feel comfortable and supported. Heat Holders are non-binding and trap warm air to keep your feet warmer for longer. Featured here in the Men’s Original fit made for men’s size 7-12 and ladies 8-13 feet, you can grab your Heat Holders in a fun variety of colors including blue, purple, red and black.