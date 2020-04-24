Foods that de-stress and impress

Forty million people in the U.S. struggle with a diagnosis of anxiety and/or depressive disorder, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. And while most prescription medications are oftentimes necessary, the most surprising medicines are right in your kitchen.

A Harvard Medical School study found that a diet emphasizing lean meat, fish, and fresh fruits and vegetables mitigates depressive symptoms in young adults within three weeks. Thankfully, New Albany features a handful of healthful options such as Freshii and the shake-orientated store New Life Nutrition – both are offering carry out and delivery during the pandemic.

Skip Scott, owner of New Life Nutrition, firmly believes healthful foods can positively impact mental health. In fact, it’s the reason he opened his store.

“You have to take care of all aspects of your body because they are all important in working together,” Scott says.

The health enthusiast insists that specific amino acids, vitamins and minerals can help with mental fatigue and clarity.

“Healthy energy boosts increase endorphins in the brain,” he says, “and helps fight hunger and depression. Also, people lose weight, which (may) make them feel better about themselves, thus reducing anxiety and creating a positive outlook on life.”

Speaking of anxiety, local business owners like Scott have felt stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are very stressful times that most people haven’t experienced in their lifetime,” Scott says. “We are deemed essential and are authorized to deliver products so that people can make their own healthy meals at home. We even provide recipes and instructions.”

Here are some foods to include in your diet to ease anxiety and help with symptoms of depression during these trying times.

Chamomile contains antioxidants that reduce inflammation and can help decrease anxiety.

Turmeric is full of a special compound called curcumin, which promotes brain health and eases anxiety disorders.

Dark chocolate has flavonols, which benefit brain function and are believed to allow you to adapt better to stressful situations. In one study from Healthline, 74 percent of individuals who consumed dark chocolate twice daily for two weeks reported improved levels of stress hormones associated with anxiety.

Turkey is a plentiful source of amino acid tryptophan, which converts to serotonin and therefore promotes relaxation and anxiety relief.

“Now more than ever, people need to eat healthy to be healthier in a time when immune support is huge,” Scott says.

As for Scott’s favorite way to ease his mind? His very own salted caramel peanut butter shake.

Foods That Increase Stress and Anxiety

Just like there are foods that ease anxiety, there are foods that may increase anxiety levels.

Coffee is excellent in moderation, but high levels of caffeine may increase nervousness and decrease the “feel-good” chemical called serotonin, which may lead to mood swings.

is excellent in moderation, but high levels of caffeine may increase nervousness and decrease the “feel-good” chemical called serotonin, which may lead to mood swings. Aged and fermented foods contain food proteins that when broken down, create something called histamine. This is a neurotransmitter that aggravates hormones and the nervous system, so people who are already susceptible to anxious behavior may be more affected.

contain food proteins that when broken down, create something called histamine. This is a neurotransmitter that aggravates hormones and the nervous system, so people who are already susceptible to anxious behavior may be more affected. We all know that added sugar can be harmful for you, but we probably don’t think about it in foods like ketchup, salad dressings, white bread and pasta. Sugar may cause a rollercoaster of highs and lows, which can eventually lead to a crash possibly clouded with anxiety and depression.

can be harmful for you, but we probably don’t think about it in foods like ketchup, salad dressings, white bread and pasta. Sugar may cause a rollercoaster of highs and lows, which can eventually lead to a crash possibly clouded with anxiety and depression. Alcohol may be an avenue people turn to when they’re stressed, but in reality, it may make anxiety much worse. Because of the enormous impact alcohol has on dehydration and sleep, it’s believed to be one of the worst substances for stress.

Stress Relieving Green Smoothie

Recipe from Taste Love and Nourish

Ingredients

2 cups fresh spinach

½ cup full-fat Greek yogurt

½ avocado

1 frozen banana

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground turmeric

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

Instructions

Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend on high speed for about 45 seconds or until smooth and creamy.

For a sweeter taste, add honey.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.