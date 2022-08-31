Dr. Phil Heit: A Mindful Walk

With the appearance of Deepak Chopra in New Albany this October, I could not help but deepen the connection between his teachings and my affinity for the walking community that is ever-present in New Albany. Claire Miller’s article about Deepak Chopra reinforced my belief that the mind-body connection is integral to achieving a heightened level of wellness. Coincidentally, Deepak and his wife spend their Sundays walking throughout the different communities in New York City, accumulating 10,000 to 20,000 steps in the process.

Walking is a health-enhancing activity that has a holistic impact on one’s health. The research is clear about the benefits walking has on just about every aspect of our health, whether it be physical, such as improving the efficiency of the cardiovascular system, or its risk-reduction impact on a host of illnesses such as diabetes and cancer. Walking has been shown to impact mental health by reducing stress. Research also confirms that walking has a positive impact on depression and a host of other mental health conditions, especially when combined with other therapeutic interventions such as counseling.

Chopra’s teachings on meditation and the mind-body connection makes us aware that walking can be viewed in a domain other than the one to which I have become accustomed. My daily walking schedule is an automatic action during which I might think about outlining a chapter in a book I am writing, or focusing on achieving an average finishing time for a five-miler by glancing at my Garmin watch at least three times per mile to make sure my pace is on target. As soon as I begin my walks, my mind wanders to planning, analyzing or remembering.

The concept of mindful walking is something that those of us who walk might want to consider. Imagine thinking about the present moment and escaping from the countless thoughts that we allow to enter our minds. Instead, focus on what is going on around us. Imagine connecting with the surrounding nature and appreciating how walking makes us feel. This domain in which meditation brings a relaxed focus to a walk can enable us to better enjoy the simple pleasure of walking. Meditating is not something confined to sitting, and meditating while waking does not mean we walk around as if we are in a trance. Focusing on what is around us can enhance the impact of mindfulness and build upon the many benefits walking brings to our physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

In my fantasy world, I’d be pleased to have Deepak Chopra move to New Albany and join the New Albany Walking Club so that he can accompany the group on its Sunday jaunts. I’d even work on getting his Walking Club membership fee waived.