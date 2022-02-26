Farmer's market returns this summer

Courtesy of Emily Snyder and Cameron Carr

The New Albany Farmers Market will return to Market Square this summer for its 12th season. The summer market season begins June 23 and runs through Sept. 15.

For 13 weeks, the outdoor market brings a variety of vendors each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The Healthy New Albany connection makes the market unique as the organization is able to offer additional programming during market hours, says market manager Emily Snyder.

“Last summer we offered on-site produce pickling classes and a nature class for kids,” she says. “We hope to offer new and exciting programs this summer.”

According to Snyder, a typical market has around 45 vendors, plus a few nonprofits and local business tents. Last summer there were 75 vendors in total throughout the summer, with some attending every week and others coming periodically. Applications for the outdoor market open Feb. 1 each year.

“Holding our market in Market Square gives it such a fun community feel,” Snyder says. “We try to have live music and food trucks every week in addition to typical farmers market vendors. This encourages people to stay and enjoy our market.”

There’s no winter hibernation for the market, however. The market continues indoors November through March on the first Saturday of each month inside the Heit Center. The final indoor market takes place March 5. Applications for the indoor market open Sept. 1 each year.

No matter the season, the community benefits of the farmers market fit squarely into the mission of Healthy New Albany.

“At Healthy New Albany we strongly believe that socializing and being outside can have a profound impact on health – there is also scientific data to back this up,” Snyder says. “Worst case scenario, it’s a rainy day and you can still come and support local farmers and businesses. Why not come and shop our market?”

