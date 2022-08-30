Family farm market offers recipe for the season

Doran’s Farm Market in New Albany began as a wagon full of produce sold in a front yard. Today, it’s a family-run daily farm market.

In 1970, Jim Doran took over his family’s land and began harvesting fruit and vegetables. Michele and Jim Doran married in 1988, and Michele began working at the farm full-time in the early 1990s. Their daughters, who were born in 1994 and 1997, grew up in the farm market.

“I think you have to be very flexible in any farm business,” Michele says. “So many things are out of your control, like the weather. I think our business is a lot like any family business. It’s just always a part of your life and lifestyle.”

Though the farming is hard work, Michele says, it’s very rewarding to watch the crops grow and harvest the finished products.

Doran’s grows a host of pumpkins, gourds and squash in the fall season. Though they have some apple trees on the grounds, they mostly purchase from other orchards in Ohio. They also eat a lot of apples in the fall, Michele says. Try her Buckeye Apple Salad for an ambrosian experience for the fall time.

Buckeye Apple Salad

8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple chunks with juices

1/4 cup of butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 cup mayonnaise

8 cups chopped tart red apples

2 cups seedless green grapes

1-2 tsp. poppy seeds

1-2 cups toasted pecans

Directions

Drain the pineapple juice into a small saucepan; reserve the pineapple. Add the butter, sugar and lemon juice to the pineapple juice. Bring to a boil. Stir the cornstarch and water together to make a smooth paste. Add to the pineapple juice mixture and cook until thick and smooth. Refrigerate until completely cool. Stir mayonnaise into the chilled mixture. Combine the apples, pineapple chunks, grapes and poppy seeds. Add dressing and stir to coat. Sprinkle with pecans right before serving.

Claire Miller is an editor. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com