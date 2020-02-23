Families bond over giving back and the sport of polo

× Expand Lauren Risc, Morgan Ebbing, Tyler Gittins, Bill Ebbing, Pete Risch, Mark Gittins

Families in New Albany are creative with how they spend their family time and how they give back. In fact, some residents found a way to combine both by playing polo for charity.

Play Polo Club, a member of the United States Polo Association, was created by Horace Henriot in 2013 after he moved from Belgium to Ohio. As a former professional polo player and experience in pastoral work and leadership coaching, Henriot wanted to create an opportunity that teaches polo and encourages philanthropy.

The club invites all ages to get involved, whether it’s being in the horses’ “pit crew” or playing the game with professionals. Play Polo currently has more than 30 members.

What’s unique to this club is that many players compete with and against family members, as parent and child pairs are not at all uncommon in Play Polo.

“Family-centeredness is the nature of the game,” says Henriot. “Polo is a thrill in and of itself. Combine it with the most important people in your life – sublime.”

Peter Risch enjoys saddling up and playing with his daughter, Lauren. Even though other Risch family members typically don’t play, Peter and Lauren rely on them to be on the sidelines cheering them on.

“These charity matches have created much excitement for multiple non-profits, and we have exposed hundreds more to this great sport being played right here in Columbus.” - Horace Henriot

“Even with my two girls who are through college and working, it’s a reason for us to get together,” Peter says. “It’s something we look forward to as a family. You get a good workout, but you spend time together.”

The club puts all members on an even playing field (no pun intended). With ages 7 to 70, the group is a diverse bunch that’s caring and inclusive. Morgan Ebbing has experienced this firsthand.

“From my perspective, I’m a young 20-year-old girl, there’s a lot of middle-aged people that play and I was unsure of how they would deal with people my age playing,” says Morgan, who plays with her dad, Bill. “But they’re all awesome and took me right under their wing, and it’s been so much fun to make these friendships and connections.”

Even with family members already on the team, Play Polo has evolved into a family all its own.

× Expand The two teams celebrate at the end of a spirited match on the grounds of Bryn Du Mansion in Granville at the 2019 Polo Cup benefiting the New Albany-based Orthopedic Foundation.

“It’s just the nature of the sport that it encompasses that,” says Mark Gittins, who plays with his son Tyler. “It’s very competitive, but it’s also very social.”

Apart from competitive matches, Play Polo hosts Friday Night Polo for more than just a fancy trophy. Hosted at the Play Polo Farm in Westerville, the games occur during the summer and support local charities, including the Orthopedic Foundation, the Buckeye Ranch and Freedom a la Cart.

“These charity matches have created much excitement for multiple non-profits, and we have exposed hundreds more to this great sport being played right here in Columbus,” Henriot says.

“That was an important piece for Morgan and me as well,” Bill adds. “We’ve been riding together in Pelotonia, and this is an extension of that philanthropic side of the community.”

It doesn’t stop at Friday Night Polo. For larger charity events, polo professionals from England and other countries will fly in to raise the stakes – and excitement.

“It keeps the game moving pretty quick and is a lot of fun to watch,” Peter says.

But it’s more than just fun, and even more than the money the club helps raise. The camaraderie, its ability to build confidence and how members coach other players through difficult moments are all parts of the club that keep members coming back.

“It’s an amazing group with big hearts,” Mark says, “and it’s nice to have just good, clean family fun.”

The 2020 season kicks off in May. For dates, locations and times, visit www.playpoloclub.us.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.