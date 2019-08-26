Ditch fake sugars and stick to something natural

× Expand Photos courtesy of Latshaw Apiaries

Sugar. Sugar is the enemy in our day in age. We see labels scream “SUGAR FREE” loudly from their shiny, processed packages and guzzle pops filled with harsh chemicals just because we see the comforting zero on the nutrition label. Some people even avoid fruit because of the amount of sugar found in foods like apples, bananas and strawberries.

To those people, I say: Oh, honey…

In this world we speak of, where health products can be gimmicky and false, raw honey is truly our saving grace. It’s a natural sweetener, containing many essential antioxidants and organic acids, which we know have been reported to reduce risk of heart attacks and lower blood pressure.

While the sing-songy phrase, “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” is purely Disney – it’s half right. One study found that honey worked better for sore throats and coughing compared to two common drug store medications. Spooning a drizzle of raw honey into warm tea will not only soothe a dry or sore throat, but it has proven sleep benefits as well.

Not to mention, honey’s benefits go beyond the taste. Since Egyptian times, it has been touted for its antibacterial and inflammatory properties and used for healing small wounds and burns.

But let’s be clear: honey in large quantities is still sugar.

Just because health experts have given the thumbs up on raw honey doesn’t mean you should douse your toast in it or buy all the Honey Nut Cheerios at the nearest grocery store. Honey and sugar are both carbohydrates consisting of the two types of sugar, glucose and fructose. The difference is in the details.

Sugar is 50 percent refined fructose and 50 glucose. Honey contains 40 percent fructose and 30 percent glucose with water, pollen minerals and antioxidants that give it the mentioned health boosts. Sugar is also on the higher glycemic index, meaning it raises blood sugar levels quickly. Sugar is harder on the digestive system, whereas honey has natural enzymes, making it easier on the stomach.

Both, if eaten in high quantities, can lead to weight gain. But for that touch of sweetener you’re looking for, honey is a better option compared to processed, zero-calorie sweeteners and tablespoons of sugar.

So, swap your crash diet of artificial coffee creamers and sugars for delicious, all-natural honey. Trust us, the benefits will be sweet.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.