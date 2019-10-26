Discovering the benefits of dance at any age

Sometimes we cannot help but tap our feet or move our hips to the beat. Shows such as Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance have graced televisions and inspired many of us to consider taking a class. But if you knew all of the benefits of dancing, you probably would have signed up for courses ages ago.

New Albany resident Michelle Loeb says she’s gained so much more from enrolling in dance classes than she ever thought possible. Loeb began taking classes through the Columbus Dance Centre in 2015 and is grateful for making the decision.

× Expand Michelle Loeb Michelle Loeb with her trainer, Aleko Khutsidze, participating in a recent dance competition.

“It was suggested to me that ballroom dancing might be a nice way to meet people. I danced for the social aspect, but learned I could compete,” she says. “I was able to push my body so much harder than I ever thought I could and it changed my life.”

There are several types of dance, but regardless of whether you are doing the cha-cha or the hustle, your body will be engaged in a variety of ways. Dance, as an alternative of exercise, varies from other forms as it activates the muscles in a different way. More traditional forms of exercise such as running, biking or swimming are linear, with movement existing within a single plane.

Loeb trains with Aleko Khutsidze, who has been dancing his whole life. Khutsidze maintains a healthy lifestyle through dance and recognizes the extensive ways your body will work while moving to the groove.

“When you are dancing, your heart rate is increasing, you breathe heavier, you build stamina and you work so many different muscle groups without even knowing," says Khutsidze. "Dancing asks every muscle to participate."

Along with the act of physically moving your body, dancing acts as a mental exercise. Music stimulates the brain and you begin learning the steps. You are participating in a memorization process, while also being physically active which will eventually allow you to form a stronger mind-body connection.

Dance presents itself as a fun medium to be active but can have huge benefits for those of all ages. Khutsidze, who teaches students from ages 8 to 80, believes there is a path for everyone, you just have to find it.

“(Dancing) does so much for kids. It teaches them discipline and confidence and that helps you later on in life,” says Khutsidze. “Older generations need a little more exercise to stay active. Dancing helps with mobility, balance, coordination and how you move overall. So, everybody can do it.”

The alternative form of exercise also offers the ability to tell a story. With a variety of different classes and dance styles, you will learn more than just the steps. Many dances have their own culture and history offering new knowledge with each style.

“It is so much fun. There is so much laughing that happens here,” Loeb says. “You develop relationships with people; it becomes personal. I have built so many friendships on the dance floor and I am so glad I went for it.”

Dancing Through New Albany

Broadway Bound Dance Center

Operating in New Albany for more than 25 years, BBDC offers classes to ages 4 and up. From tap and jazz to ballet, cheer, lyrical and more, get moving and find your favorite style of dance. www.bbdc-dance.com.

New Albany Ballet Company

A staple in the community, this dance company offers a variety of children dance classes for first-graders and up. For adults and teens, purchase an Adult/Teen Class Card and enjoy ballet, tap, jazz, modern or hip-hop. And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the upcoming performance of The Nutcracker! www.newalbanyballet.com.

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

In the heart of New Albany, the Heit Center offers a Beginner’s Ballroom Dancing program for adults that spans a few weeks. The course is open to all regardless of a Heit Center membership. The current Walt & Swing program has a waitlist, but keep your eyes peeled for the next course offered early 2020. www.heitcenter.com

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.