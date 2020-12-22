Artist finds new perspective after brush with cancer

In 2017, artist and photographer David Charlowe’s spirits were low.

What first appeared to be upper back pain turned out to be advanced lung cancer. After six weeks of physical therapy on top of visiting a chiropractor with no improvement, Charlowe asked his doctor for a scan. His doctor had to be convinced – he didn’t believe Charlowe needed one – but eventually, and reluctantly, relented.

“That’s how they found the cancer,” Charlowe said.

The unchecked lung cancer had expanded, cracking one of his ribs, which caused the back pain, and had spread to his brain.

After visiting cancer specialists across the country, he settled on getting treated at The Ohio State University. Charlowe underwent radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy to fight the disease.

Charlowe found himself sitting in his summer home in New Albany feeling sorry for himself when he received a call and learned that an acquaintance’s son was also ill. It was a wakeup call to change his perspective on his situation, he says.

“Things can be a lot worse,” Charlowe says. “I lived my life. I had a great life.”

A few days after that phone call, Charlowe came across an advertisement in the paper about a Pataskala church that was for sale. Although the church had previously been in contract, the realtor informed Charlowe that it was back on the market.

“I thought it was meant for me to have it,” he says.

Charlowe purchased the property with plans to renovate. The project gave him purpose while he underwent treatment at OSU. Before the project was underway, Charlowe thought it would be a simple remodel – similar to the ones he watched on HGTV.

“Little did I know, TV is TV,” he says. “Reality is something else!”

Due to his health, Charlowe had to wear a mask during the demolition of the church’s interior. Back then, before the pandemic, he says, the only masks he could find were the construction kind at other home improvement stores.

“Now everyone knows about masks,” Charlowe says. “You can have any masks in a variety of sizes and colors.”

Charlowe’s church renovation took nearly four years to complete, mostly because he had difficulty finding the right contractor to carry out the project. His daughter, Nicole Holt, who worked as an interior designer in Los Angeles, flew out to help with the project.

Charlowe says he didn’t know whether he would be able to finish the project, as his doctors were never too encouraging about the treatments he was on. After experiencing some pain in his legs, a side effect of his treatment, Charlowe’s last treatment was in March 2019. His condition, however, improved.

“Miraculously,” he says. “My scan and everything just kept getting better and better.”

Charlowe adds he has to be cancer free for five years before he’s truly considered to be in the clear. He checks in regularly with his doctors in Columbus and Florida every three months.

“There’s no guarantee that I don’t have cancer ever again. I just don’t have it now,” he says.

Following the onset of the pandemic, Charlowe tried to have his doctors in Florida send scans to his doctors in Columbus, but it didn’t work out.

Instead, every three months, he flies to Columbus. The airline allows only 10 people to fly first class, and Charlowe, wearing a mask, face shield and a hooded sweatshirt, boards last and departs first to reduce his risk of infection. He gets tested for COVID-19 after each trip.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” he says.

Charlowe says the ordeal has been a real growth experience. If he had one word to describe his feelings, it’s gratitude.

“My life is never going to be the same as it was before I was sick,” he says. “My whole perception of gratitude and thankfulness is never going to be the same.”

In 2019, Charlowe repurposed masks, used for cancer patients receiving radiation treatment around the head and neck area, in an art exhibition at the Columbus Metropolitan Library main branch. The project helped raise funds for The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. It was the first time he spoke openly about his battle with cancer in the central Ohio community.

Charlowe is now conducting a similar project to help raise funds for the Sari Center, a nonprofit comprehensive cancer support center in Florida.

“I’m more on a mission than I’ve been on before,” he says.

As for the Pataskala church, Charlowe isn’t sure if he plans to sell it or find another purpose for the building.

“Maybe it’s meant to have another purpose for me,” Charlowe says.

Brandon Klein is the editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.