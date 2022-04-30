New Albany creates Sustainability Advisory Board, approves municipal compost drop-off program

The Engage New Albany Strategic Plan, approved by City Council in 2021 after a 21-month period where more than 1,300 residents provided input, includes two formal environmental recommendations: the creation of a citizen-led Sustainability Advisory Board and the implementation of a municipal food waste composting drop-off program.

The Sustainability Advisory Board (consisting of seven residents, a City Council member, and one student from New Albany-Plain Local Schools) was formed in the third quarter of 2021. When this board came together, one of its first orders of business was the creation of a municipal food waste composting program.

By storing food waste at their homes and then dropping it off at a nearby location, residents help divert waste from the landfill while reducing carbon emissions that harm the environment. Simultaneously, those who participate in the program play a critical part in the creation of compost that will be used to help plants grow organically.

Compost Drop-off Locations

Taking direction from the City’s Sustainability Advisory Board and City Council, New Albany staff will implement this program in collaboration with GoZERO sometime between late April and the end of May. New Albany will have three compost drop-off locations designed to provide a nearby location for residents throughout the community:

Public Service building (7800 Bevelhymer Rd.) to the north

Village Hall (99 W. Main St.) in the center of town

Temple Beth Shalom/All Saints Episcopal Church parking lot (5101 Johnstown Rd.) to the south

Individual households are encouraged to use compostable liners to help keep their buckets cleaner and ease the process of emptying contents into the compost carts at any of the three sites.

What Items Can Be Composted?

Fruits, vegetables, grains, pasta, baked goods, beans, coffee grounds, eggs, eggshells, dairy, cooked meat, raw meat, bones, seafood, shellfish, wood, other plant- and animal-based material, soiled non-coated paper/fiber products, and “BPI certified compostable” plastic products (e.g., trash can liners/bags, forks, spoons, knives, cups, bowls, plates, straws and other service ware) are accepted. NOTE: If in doubt, don’t include it without first getting approval.

What Items Can’t Be Composted?

Rocks, stone, glass, all plastics which are not “BPI certified compostable” (e.g., bags, forks, spoons, knives, cups, bowls, plates, straws and other service ware), metal, steel, tin, aluminum, electronics, Styrofoam, personal health care products, pharmaceuticals, non-compostable packaging and coated paper/fiber products.

If there is any doubt about what items can be included in composting, contact GoZERO at service@gozero.org or (844) 467-0874 for more information.

“This program is New Albany’s first step into food waste composting,” says City Councilman Kasey Kist, who is serving as the Council representative on the Sustainability Advisory Board. “To promote the use of the program, the first 200 residents to formally register for the program will receive a free five-gallon composting bucket and lid that they can use at their homes. I’m confident this program will be successful, and the City is open to adjusting the program in the future depending on its popularity. I invite every household to participate.”

Register for the Program, Get a Free Compost Bucket

Formally registering for the program will not only aid city staff in providing ongoing communications to program users, it will also help staff better understand how popular the program is, in case future tweaks made to be made to the program. As Councilman Kist mentions, the first 200 to register will receive the bucket. To register, go to newalbanyohio.org/waste-and-recycling.