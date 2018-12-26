City-sponsored events lead to community building

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of New Albany

Connecting to a community shouldn’t just be something kids worry about. American adults are longing to experience genuine community and connectedness. One great way to feel at home in New Albany and experience hometown pride is to participate in any of the numerous events and programs the city sponsors.

If you love a festive celebration, be sure not to miss the New Albany’s Founders Day Parade or Independence Day Parade. Founder’s Day is typically attended by 5,000 to 7,000 people which makes it a fantastic way to meet new people or catch up with old friends. A free event to enter, attractions often include carnival rides and games, carriage and pony rides, face paintings and more. Independence Day is a truly special event, as the community celebrates America in a way that only New Albany can. Kick off the morning with the Independence Day 5K Run & Walk then later enjoy food trucks, live performances and fireworks.

Along with being a fun and vibrant community, New Albany is committed to fostering healthy living. The Philip Heit Center holds weekly events to keep any age group or fitness level moving. The Healthy New Albany Farmer’s Market is also a resource for healthy food and living, along with being a connecting ground for community members.

New Albany has a strong commitment to philanthropy and getting involved in many of the local charitable efforts is a guaranteed way to feel more connected. Notable efforts include the annual New Albany Walking Classic and the Thanks For Giving 4-Miler which raises over $100,000 annually to support the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, Lifecare Alliance and the New Albany Community Foundation.

Upcoming community events can always be found by visiting the New Albany Chamber’s Community Calendar or checking out their list of upcoming community events. Whether you’re interested in the arts, athletics or health, New Albany has a great organization or event for you to get involved in.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com