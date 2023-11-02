Changing Landscape of the Workplace

The modern workplace is evolving. Anxiety, depression, burnout and grappling with work-life balance, all topics that would once have been taboo in the office, are emerging as hot topics for employers and employees alike.

Job stress is a common and costly problem. Research conducted by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) indicates that most employees feel they have more workplace stress than employees a generation ago.

Not surprisingly, OSHA studies document that stressed employees are less productive, underperform compared to their peers, have higher rates of absence, are more likely to be in an accident and more likely to quit.

Chronic exposure to stressful workplace conditions has been linked to a number of problematic mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, lack of focus and emotional exhaustion. Stress can also lead to physical health problems, such as chronic headaches, immune deficiency disorders and cardiovascular disease.

To address burnout and stress in the workplace an emerging body of evidence documents the benefits of workplace well-being. Various studies demonstrate that healthy employees perform better at work, have better quality of life, and benefit from having a lower risk of disease, illness and injury.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Well-Being Concepts website, well-being is defined as “the ability of individuals to address normal stresses, work productively, and realize one’s highest potential.”

As organizations recognize the positive impact of employee well-being on productivity, engagement and overall company success, wellness programs are evolving to meet the changing needs in the workplace. Workplace wellness initiatives are emerging as a norm, rather than an exception to the rule.

A 2023 study of “Work in America” conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) confirmed that psychological well-being is a very high priority for workers. Specifically:

92% of workers said it is very or somewhat important to them to work for an organization that values their emotional and psychological well-being.

92% said it is very or somewhat important to them to work for an organization that provides support for employee mental health.

72% of workers strongly or somewhat agreed that their employer helps employees develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Investing in employee wellness is not only beneficial for individuals but also for the overall success and productivity of a company.

The 2022 U.S. Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being outlines five “workplace essentials” that describes the role that workplaces should play in promoting the health and well-being of workers and communities:

Protection from harm (including security and safety)

Connection and community (including social support and belonging)

Work-life harmony (including autonomy and flexibility)

Mattering at work (including dignity and meaning)

Opportunity for growth (including learning and accomplishment)

As the landscape of the workplace continues to evolve, a focus on balance and whole person health is vital in creating a successful, productive workforce. Engaging workers in this way not only promotes healthier and happier employees, but also contributes to improved productivity and reduced healthcare costs.

How can you bring workplace wellness to your office?

Prioritizing well-being at work can be as simple as starting a discussion with your team or staff on what their needs may be and how company leadership can create opportunities for wellness. An emerging body of information is available to cultivate workplace well-being initiatives.

For more information on local workplace well-being initiatives visit HNAWellnessWorks.org

Angela Douglas is the Executive Director of Healthy New Albany.