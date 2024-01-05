Celebrating diversity and fostering connection through community programs

City of New Albany juneteenth celebration

In a remarkable year marked by celebrations, community cohesion and diverse cultural expression, New Albany made significant strides in 2023 to enhance the way residents connect with each other and their city. Thanks to the efforts of New Albany City Council, the IDEA Implementation Panel and City staff, our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community was evident as we offered a wide range of events and programs.

One of the City’s most notable accomplishments this past year was the organization of several large-scale community events that showcased New Albany’s diversity and inclusivity. We marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, by hosting a lively celebration that featured music, dance and educational activities. Our community came together at the Hinson Amphitheater to honor the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our shared identity.

Another highlight was the Miracle League Family Fun Day, a heartwarming event held at the local Miracle League field. Families from all walks of life converged to support and celebrate children with special needs, showcasing the city’s commitment to inclusivity and providing a platform for every resident to feel seen and valued.

New Albany further embraced diversity with a grand celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Rose Run Park came alive with colorful lights, intricate rangoli designs and even fireworks. Diwali provided an opportunity for residents to share their cultural heritage while deepening understanding and appreciation among the diverse community members who call New Albany home.

City of New Albany family fun day

Beyond these marquee events, we also expanded our community programming to cater to a wider range of interests and demographics. The Hinson Amphitheater became a hub for free concerts, providing residents with the opportunity to enjoy live music on beautiful summer evenings. For younger residents, we introduced a series of free preschool events, fostering early childhood development and engagement in a fun and enriching environment. Additionally, our inaugural New Albany 101 program offered newcomers and long-time residents alike a sense of belonging and connection by providing the opportunity to learn about the city’s history, culture and government.

These engaging community programs and events have not only enriched the lives of New Albany residents but have also served as powerful catalysts for connection and unity. Our City Council and City staff recognize the importance of nurturing a sense of belonging, connection and shared purpose among our residents. By providing diverse and engaging opportunities for residents to come together, New Albany is cultivating a community where everyone can feel welcomed and valued.

Adrienne Joly is the City of New Albany’s Director of Administrative Services.