Brother’s cancer diagnosis inspires Pelotonia rider to step up fundraising

For many participants, Pelotonia is much more than one weekend of cycling. The annual cancer fundraiser encourages a year-round community and has become an emblem of the drive to make a difference.

For Jennie Wilson, who rides with Girls With Gears cycling group, the inspiration for participating becomes closer to her heart and personal life each year she rides.

Before even owning a bike, Wilson began participating in Pelotonia at the urging of a friend. On that first ride, she borrowed her son’s bike, wore a ski helmet and rode just a few miles. Now, she’s ridden in Pelotonia for 11 years and completed 100- and 200-mile rides.

Although Wilson began riding and fundraising with Pelotonia in an effort to be more philanthropic, the event has come to mean much more for her and her family.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson’s brother, Jeff Wirthman, was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. In order to care for her brother, Wilson helped him move from Florida to Ohio where he now receives treatments at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Though Wilson has always worked hard to raise as much as she can to support Pelotonia’s mission of funding cancer research, the 2021 ride was different. After Wirthman began receiving treatment at the James and saw what Wilson did with Pelotonia, he wanted to help. With a newly personal stake in the matter and the strength of a sibling partner, Wilson came at the fundraising with renewed intensity.

The siblings shared their story on social media and received an overwhelming response from friends, family and beyond. Donations poured in and Wilson ultimately raised over $11,000, her highest total yet.

But she’s not resting on her laurels. Wilson hopes that number will serve as a new standard for her fundraising efforts for years to come.

“We have such profound respect and hope in (The James Cancer Hospital) that, again, if it’s not for (my brother), it’ll be for somebody else down the line,” she says. “That there will be cures for all sorts of cancers.”

Wilson isn’t alone in her efforts to grow the fundraising potential for Pelotonia. Last year, the ride raised nearly $20 million – roughly double the 2020 fundraising total.

Since its founding days, Pelotonia participants have raised over $236 million, all of which is donated to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.

Likewise, Girls With Gears has grown significantly since its beginnings and formed a strong community that extends beyond the annual ride. Wilson says the group now consists of more than 75 women and men that have raised over $1 million.

“Girls With Gears has become a pretty phenomenal force in terms of ridership and raising money,” Wilson says. “But more than that, I have made the best friends through that group, women that I never would have known, and now we’ve just had these great friendships.”

Groups like Girls With Gears ride together year-round in preparation for the race and simply to stay active and grow friendships. Pelotonia offers routes ranging from 20-200 miles, impressive challenges even for serious cyclists.

“I mean, it’s physically hard, but I try to remember that these battles that these people are going through with cancer are harder than the ride,” Wilson says. “And if you can keep that in mind, it’s a whole lot of motivation to keep pedaling.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Pelotonia go to cancer research, including enhanced treatments and therapies, preparing the next generation of research talent, immuno-oncology, and prevention and early diagnosis.

This year, Pelotonia race weekend takes place Aug. 5-7. To participate or donate, visit www.pelotonia.org. Wilson’s and many other riders’ stories are available on the website.

Wilson’s Tips for Staying Healthy

Exercise five to six times a week. Wilson says the specific exercise may be less important than just getting in the routine of staying active. “My excuse had always been, ‘I don’t have time,’” she says, “and this woman said to me, ‘Are you important? You have to make time. Put it in your calendar.’”

Make good choices about what food to put in your body. “It doesn’t mean I don’t love a good cheesy pizza,” Wilson says. “I don’t deny myself anything, but I do try to make good choices because I realized that it makes me feel better.”

Stay connected with people. Wilson recommends grabbing coffee, going for a walk or sharing a glass of wine with friends. “I have learned the older I get the more I need my friends,” she says. “I think we all need friends.”

Get enough sleep and stick to a regular schedule. “Sleep is really important, and I have tried to make it a bigger priority in my life,” Wilson says.

Find balance in your life. “I can always feel when I’m out of balance,” she says. “I am either worrying too much or stressing about my brother or working too hard. I then need to sit down and look at where I’m spending my time and say, ‘You are out of balance.’”

Kate Anderson is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.