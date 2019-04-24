Bookmarks | Westerville June/May 2019

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Diet for a Changing Climate: Food for Thought

By Christy Mihaly and Sue Heavenrich

Learn why weeds, wild plants and bugs may be the future of ecologically sustainable food in the wake of climate change.

Why You Eat What You Eat: The Science Behind Our Relationship with Food

By Rachel Herz, PhD

The author helps you discover the psychology behind why we eat what we do, in the hopes that you can make healthier decisions while more engaged with your food.

The Food Explorer: The True Adventures of the Globe-Trotting Botanist Who Transformed What America Eats

By Daniel Stone

David Fairchild was a botanist and explorer whose worldwide adventures and experiences introduced a broader assortment of foods to the American palate.

Ultimate Eats: The World's Top 500 Food Experiences...Ranked

By Andrew Bain

Based on the testimony of the world’s top chefs and food authors, discover the world’s own bucket list of food-related experiences.

Chefs, Drugs and Rock Roll: How Food Lovers, Free Spirits, Misfits and Wanderers Created a New American Profession

By Andrew Friedman

Told predominately by the people who lived it, travel back in time to the 1970s and ‘80s when the cultural and political climate of the day shaped modern chef-dome as we know it.

he Angry Chef's Guide to Spotting Bullsh*t in the World of Food: Bad Science and the Truth about Healthy Eating

By Anthony Warner

The author, a scientist and chef, debunks pseudo-science malarkey that saturates the diet and health food market.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

We Don’t Eat Our Classmates!

By Ryan T. Higgins (picture book)

Young T-Rex Penelope is shocked that the students at her new school are children. Penelope must learn that she should not eat her classmates, no matter how yummy they may be.

Ice Cream Soup

By Ann Ingalls (reader)

Practice beginning reading skills in this fun, rhyming story about cooking with delicious, goopy ice cream.

Major Monster Mess

By Andres Miedoso (first chapter)

Andres and Desmond’s school cafeteria has a big secret—it is run by monsters! The members of the ghost patrol are on the case.

A Dash of Trouble

By Anna Meriano (juvenile fiction)

Leonara wants to help her family as they prepare for the Dia de los Muertos festival, but she is too young. After sneaking into the family bakery, Leonara learns that the Logrono women can do magic – and so can Leonara!

Rutabaga the Adventure Chef Book 1

By Eric Colossal (juvenile graphic novel)

Rutabaga and his magical cooking pot travel on fantastical adventures to battle dragons and save the day through the power of food.

Sandwiches

By Alison Deering (juvenile nonfiction)

Learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about sandwiches, including their history, the variety of tools involved, and over 30 different combinations of ingredients to put between two (or more) slices of bread.

The Art of French Kissing

By Brianna Shrum (teen fiction)

Carter is thrilled to participate in a cooking competition to win a scholarship to one of the best culinary schools in the country – until cute-but-cocky Reid goes out of his way to ruin her chances.