Best practices for lengthening the life of your fresh fruit

Food waste is an epidemic that can be reduced with better produce storage practices. According to data published by Seattle Public Utilities, Americans throw away a quarter of the food they buy. Of the roughly 150,000 tons of food thrown away daily, fruits and vegetables account for 39 percent according to Real Simple.

What is the best way to store produce for the maximum amount of time without spoiling? Some of the methods might surprise you.

Starting fresh

The most important step when appropriately storing fruit starts in the grocery store. Select items without any limp or yellowing leaves that are free of blemishes and soft spots.

General tips

Keep in mind that most foods end up spoiling because they are placed too close to other produce that releases ethylene gas.

Some fruits that produce ethylene gas include apples, melons, apricots, bananas, peaches, pears, nectarines, plums and figs. Be wary of how you store these items so they don’t ruin other produce in your fridge.

As a general practice, the American Heart Association recommends that no matter what type of produce you’re storing, cut and peeled produce should always be kept in the refrigerator.

Apples

While apples are commonly seen on the counter, that isn’t the best way to preserve their crispness and flavor. Ideally, apples should be stored in a tightly sealed plastic bag in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer, according to The New York Times.

Tip from Real Simple to preserve apples for up to six weeks: wrap whole apples in damp paper towels before placing them in a plastic bag.

Citrus

Citrus storage is hybrid. It’s recommended to leave citrus on the counter for the first week, followed by refrigeration if it lingers longer.

Lemons and limes shouldn’t be stored with ethylene producers like apples, but oranges and grapefruits are not sensitive to the gas and can be stored together without spoiling. Always refrigerate any leftover citrus once you cut into it.

Grapes

It turns out you probably shouldn’t leave your grapes in the plastic bag they come in that never seems to zip. According to Real Simple, once your grapes are thoroughly washed and patted dry, they should be stored in a ventilated container in your crisper drawer. This will ensure freshness for up to three weeks.

If you’ve never tried frozen grapes, you’re missing out on a fun snack. To most effectively freeze grapes, rinse and dry them, then spread them on a baking sheet and leave it in the freezer for a few hours or overnight, until they are fully frozen so they don’t stick together. Transfer them to a container for storage.

One rotten grape can ruin the rest of the bunch, according to Seattle Public Utilities. Check your grapes every time you eat some to remove any that appear close to rotting.

Bananas

Buy bananas while they’re still green if you’re not going to eat them right away. They can be left on the counter in a fruit bowl or a banana tree which is especially helpful to minimize bruising.

Since bananas release high amounts of ethylene gas, don’t put them in a bowl with other produce, and make sure they don’t receive a lot of direct sunlight, as this causes them to ripen and brown quickly.

Mangoes

Mangoes are another fruit that can be left unrefrigerated and they often need time to ripen once bought. Don’t stress if it’s been a while and your mango still isn’t soft to the touch. Some mangoes take a few days to ripen while others can take a few weeks.

Ava Huelskamp is a contributing writer at Cityscene Magazine. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.