Annual New Albany Independence Day celebrations planned

The New Albany Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4.

The day of events begins with a parade at 11 a.m., starting from the New Albany Primary School parking lot. The route moves south on North High Street, takes a right turn onto West Main Street briefly before turning right onto East Dublin-Granville Road and then moves west until reaching its end point at the Church of the Resurrection.

Families are encouraged to line the parade route to cheer on familiar faces and view the floats.

A festival follows later in the day, beginning at 6 p.m., on the New Albany Middle School lawn. In addition to live entertainment and food trucks, activities include face painting, balloons, caricatures and a bounce house.

“This year we are proud to be bringing even more delicious food trucks and community parade floats to the Independence Day Festival,” says Cherie Nelson, president of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce. “We are hoping to make this festive event bigger and better in 2022.”

The celebration concludes, of course, with fireworks presented by the City of New Albany at 9:45 p.m.

“The Fourth of July celebration is important because it showcases civic pride like no other,” Nelson says. “Celebrating our country’s freedom along with community members and partners is something the chamber looks forward to every year and will continue to do for years to come.”

Find more information at www.newalbanychamber.com.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Festive Food:

Fourth of July is more than just fireworks! Here’s a sampling of food trucks to expect at the Independence Day celebration:

Demos Grille

Dos Hermanos Taco Truck

Elegant Edge Catering

Fun'l Frenzy

Happy Dog Pizza

Johnson's Real Ice Cream

Kona Ice

Lynettes Country BBQ

Manden Ice Cream

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Schmidt's Sausage Truck

Tortilla Street Food

Zaki Grill

Wing Time Wings