A socially distant stroll through local parks

Social distancing. No more than five people. Restaurants closed. Retail closed. Shows suspended.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the world to shut down and people to self-quarantine. The orders are necessary to help stop the spread of the virus and to not put others at risk, especially seniors and those with preexisting health conditions.

Although the restrictions are tough, social distancing allows for a breath of fresh air. Getting outside is encouraged during this dark time and suddenly we began to appreciate nature paths, metro parks and local green spaces more than ever before.

Here are some amazing outdoor spaces in New Albany that provide hours of entertainment for the whole family. Next time you’re inside and not sure what to do, remember that parks can be fun rain or shine.

Proud Statistics For many New Albany residents, this stat is a conversation starter: The community features more than 2,000 acres of green space and 53 miles of leisure trails, and that’s ever-expanding. So, next time the kids say they’re bored, try hitting the trails.

Rose Run Park

You read about Rose Run Park and its successful construction on page 20, now it's time to enjoy this central park.

From a beautiful bridge connecting several aspects of the city to winding paths along the now-blooming trees, this new park is a must visit. Just make sure to practice social distancing as it's bound to be popular this spring.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

If you haven’t been to this local metro park, you’re missing out.

The area includes more than 1,200 acres and features more than three miles of walking trails, 2.5 miles of horse trails, off-leash trails for pups, a dog park and more. The dog park was the first of its kind in the community and was the result of a collaboration between New Albany City Council and Metro Parks.

While wandering and winding through the wooded areas and open fields, it’s easy to see how the park is beautiful year-round and perfect for any nature enthusiast.

Lambton Park

Located in the Lambton Park subdivision, this space is a classic neighborhood park with all the amenities – leisure trails, a large pond for fishing, grassy fields and more. Enjoy the picturesque setting year-round as the beautiful homes surrounding the park are also a sight to see.

Swickard Woods Nature Preserve

Even though this nature preserve is directly north of New Albany High School, the space is mostly hidden, and once you experience the sun radiating off the pond and the dense beech-maple forest, your stress will melt away.

For bird watchers, eBird, an online resource for the birding community, says the grounds include various wildlife such as horned owls and red-tailed hawks – don’t forget your binoculars!

Bevelhymer Park

This 145-acre park is the hub for New Albany Parks and Recreation. Toss a baseball or master the art of dribbling a soccer ball, as the park features 32 fields for baseball, softball, soccer, football and lacrosse. It doesn’t stop there; grab a racket and your favorite neon ball, the park also features two tennis courts.

If sports aren’t your game, enjoy the seemingly endless walking paths or playgrounds with the family. When hungry bellies start rumbling, stay on the grounds and enjoy a picnic in the sun.

Feeling Sad? Get Outside

This fact seems like a no-brainer, but sometimes you forget to take care of yourself when depression, anxiety or stress become regular emotions. An article by Harvard Health says the growing scientific field of ecotherapy shows that mood disorders can be alleviated by spending more time outdoors.

The article quotes a 2015 study that compared brain activity of healthy people after they walked for 90 minutes in either a natural or urban setting. Researchers found that those who walked in nature had lower activity in the prefrontal cortex, “a brain region that is active during rumination – defined as repetitive thoughts that are found in negative emotions.”

If you can’t make it outside, the same article says there’s still hope. Listening to nature sounds can have similar effects, according to a report published by Scientific Reports in 2017. Tuning into nature sounds caused “the listeners’ brain connectivity to reflect an outward-directed focus of attention, a process that occurs during wakeful rest periods like daydreaming.”

Science + Park Visits

Playing a sport or walking trails at parks is always soothing, but don’t forget that nature includes endless science-based educational lessons. Here are a few ways to integrate STEM into your kids’ next park excursion.

Grab a magnifying glass and start looking. Some devices can enhance the view as large as 30 times, making the smallest of leaves and bugs look larger than life. From there, note color variations, structural differences and more while charting your progress like a real scientist.

Geocaching is a global outdoor recreational activity where participants use navigating methods to hide and find containers, called geocaches or caches, at specific locations. Download the Geocaching app and start exploring.

Many are familiar with kids’ fascinations for rock collections, but who wants to haul a heavy load home? Grab a paint brush and clean rocks off in their natural setting using water. Through books or apps, learn about the rocks you discover and then leave them there for future explorers.

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.