A new local initiative offers a unique community approach to employee well-being

In an era where employee well-being is paramount, Healthy New Albany (HNA), a pioneer in community engagement and wellness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new health initiative focused on well-being in the workplace: HNA Wellness Works.

The workplace is changing. By fostering a culture of well-being, companies recruit, attract and retain top talent. It’s no surprise that when employees feel supported and cared for, they are more likely to be productive, engaged and loyal to their organization. As the greater Columbus region continues to grow, including unprecedented local investment in the New Albany International Business Park, the need for new initiatives to prioritize employee well-being is growing as well.

Under the leadership of coordinator Pamela Conn, HNA Wellness Works offers a curated, comprehensive worksite wellness program that cultivates group and individual potential to improve overall health, efficiency, creativity and productivity in the workplace.

“As more and more companies come to and grow in Columbus, we know that our expertise in health and wellness can benefit employers and employees alike,” Conn says. “We believe that an inspired workforce is the cornerstone of a successful business and a thriving community. Wellness Works enhances individuals’ lives and cultivates a more cohesive and resilient workforce.”

The HNA Wellness Works initiative has already been adopted by marquee companies across Columbus, including Meta; Bob Evans Farms, Inc.; Bath & Body Works; Abercrombie & Fitch; New Albany-Plain Local Schools; Buckeye Innovation and others.

Offerings are customized to meet the individual needs of each business, and can be provided in person at the business location, at The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, virtually and on demand.

As the corporate landscape continues to evolve, HNA is ready and inspired to lead workplace wellness initiatives in our community and beyond. We are committed to sharing the power of upstream prevention and the value of health in the workplace.

To learn more about the Wellness Works initiative, visit HNAWellnessWorks.org.

Angela Douglas is the Executive Director of Healthy New Albany

Workplace Wellness by the Numbers:

52% of U.S. companies offer wellness programs

72% of employers saw a reduction in healthcare costs after implementing a

wellness program

The average return on investment (ROI) for employee wellness programs is

six-to-one

Wellness programs can reduce absenteeism by 14-19%

87% of employees consider health and wellness offerings when choosing an

employer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that insurance companies and employers are predicted to save $200 million in healthcare costs by 2030 by incentivizing worksite wellness programs.

