A look back at this year's New Albany Farmers Market

The final days of the New Albany Farmers Market are upon the community. After its last three Thursdays (Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15) the summer market will conclude. Catch one of the final summer spreads on Market Square, located in front of the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

After that, patrons will have to wait until the fall/winter market, which begins in November.

Vendor applications for the fall/winter market open on Sept. 1 each year.