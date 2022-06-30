14-year-old beats cancer and becomes youngest Pelotonia participant

Life is pretty normal these days for Evan DeCarlo, an incoming freshman at New Albany High School. That’s a welcome departure from his reality since 2018, when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and life came to revolve around fighting cancer. DeCarlo finished his treatment in May 2021 and turned 14 in July, making him eligible to ride in Pelotonia. He did, making him the youngest survivor rider to participate with a team of friends and family – including father David, mother Lydia and 12-year-old sister Clara – supporting him. Team Evan is set to ride again in August.

His interview with HNA Magazine has been edited for length and clarity.

Healthy New Albany Magazine: Who is Evan? What do you like to do for fun and what are your hobbies and interests?

Evan DeCarlo: I enjoy all sports but baseball’s really my main favorite. I like to travel. We just went to Europe for spring break, and last year we did a lot of traveling, because I couldn’t do much during treatment. We went to Chicago, Baltimore, South Carolina, New York City. We saw lots of baseball games. I just got back from D.C. with the eighth grade school trip. That was really fun. It was a lot of walking, so I got kind of tired.

HNA: Do you have a favorite baseball team?

ED: I’ve been brainwashed into liking all Detroit sports teams. My dad is from Detroit and he’s always liked Detroit sports, so although they’re not very good, they’re still my favorite.

HNA: One year ago, you completed your treatment for cancer. What have you been up to this year and what has it been like to be cancer-free for a year now?

ED: Last year was one of my first full baseball seasons I was allowed to play again. And we played all that year, but I broke my arm and missed the final tournament. I’ve been playing rec basketball, and that was fun. I hurt my foot during that season. Last fall, I ran cross country for the first time. I never really enjoyed running, but once we were running as a team it was a little bit more enjoyable.

It’s nice to just have quote-unquote “normal days” without medication or (to have) energy and not be tired. I’ve been able to do a lot more.

HNA: What kinds of things do you have to do to make sure you’re healthy post-treatment?

ED: In the past I’ve had bone density issues, so I still take calcium and vitamin D for that. Not much more chemo or steroids (need) to be taken, but I did see my oncologist once a month up until this week, and then it’s once every other month. So that’s kind of exciting. When I go to the oncologist it’s really just a checkup just to see that nothing has come back, just to see my general health. I get my blood work done to see those blood numbers, just to see if those are stable.

HNA: Why did you want to participate in Pelotonia and be a survivor rider? And what does it feel like to know you were the youngest participant ever?

ED: When I was younger, I saw all my friends’ moms (participate). We’d go watch them finish Pelotonia and I thought that was really cool. But it was really more impactful once I was first diagnosed. That first year my mom rode for the first time. And I thought that was really cool. Since I saw that I knew I wanted to ride. We did some research after that and saw that the youngest you could be was 14. So, coincidentally I happened to turn 14 a month after I finished treatment. I didn’t even know I was the youngest until just a little bit before. I didn’t really do it just to be the youngest. I just wanted to raise awareness and help with cancer research.

We started a Team Evan peloton with all of my friends and family members. As soon as they heard that I was riding, they all wanted to help and decided to sign up too. They were also just turning 14. It was all really tightknit and it was just really cool.

HNA: How do you feel about year 2 (of riding)?

ED: I’m excited for this year. I’m hoping a lot of people who rode last year will ride this year, and hopefully more will join the team.

HNA: Have you been training? Where do you like to ride your bike?

ED: I have been athletically training for mostly baseball as of right now, because that season is starting up. So not really much on the bike, but I will start that soon and am excited.

I think it’s cool that the race does finish in New Albany. I like to ride around where it finishes and the back half of the 20-mile ride and around my friends’ houses just for fun.

HNA: What are your dreams and goals for the future?

ED: I don’t know many, but I know I would like to play sports in the future whether that’s high school or maybe college. I would like to get more involved to help with cancer research, if that’s conducting research myself, helping fund it or both. I just want to get more involved.

HNA: What advice would you give to yourself when you were first diagnosed or to someone your age battling cancer?

ED: I would probably tell them, ‘I know it’s hard. It’s a lot, but just keep fighting through. The end is closer than you think.’

