10 things to do in central Ohio this summer

For kids, summer means days of freedom, friends and warm weather – it’s hard not to get excited about that. But, without daily stimulation and structure, summer can also have negative health associations.

The COVID-19 pandemic raised concerns regarding a nationwide increase in learning loss, a commonly cited effect of an idle summer. Learning loss isn’t the only drawback; research published in Frontiers in Public Health also suggests that summer break coincides with a significant decrease in physical activity.

Keeping kids mentally and physically active with structure, social engagements and regular activities can help counteract those trends. And in Columbus, as the sun starts to shine, events fall into line. There are plenty of opportunities to get active, spend time outside and learn. Here are some of the most exciting kid-friendly activities and events for each week of this summer.

New Albany-Plain Local Schools Summer Dates:

June 2 – Last day of classes

Aug. 18 – First day of classes for students with last names beginning with the letters A-K only

Aug. 19 – First day of classes for students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z only

June 10-12

Columbus Arts Festival

Spend a summer day at the 60th annual Columbus Arts Festival. The festival features visual art

in more than 10 unique and innovative mediums including ceramics, digital art, jewelry, glass and leather. The festival also showcases performing arts such as music, dance, theater and spoken word. It’s a great opportunity to walk around, introduce kids to the arts or enjoy the dozens of food trucks on site.

For more information, visit www.columbusartsfestival.org.

June 13-18:

Rose Run Fest Summer in Vienna

In the inaugural Rose Run Fest, Vienna comes to New Albany for a week of activities leading to a concert by the New Albany Symphony. Events include hot air balloon rides, cooking and dance classes, a children’s concert, yoga in the park and a toddlers in nature class. Additionally, the New Albany Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library will have a selection of books on Vienna available. The festival focuses on highlighting Viennese culture, but it also emphasizes the value of spending time outdoors, an important part of the Viennese lifestyle.

For more information, visit roserunfest.newalbanysymphony.com.

June 23

World’s Largest Swim Lesson

What better way to learn how to swim or brush up on your skills than during the world’s largest swim lesson? Across the globe, water parks, pools and other aquatic facilities will host a swim lesson simultaneously in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, which currently stands at 36,564 participants, and you can join in at Zoombezi Bay.

Participants must be between the ages of 2 and 12, and those under 10 must have a parent or guardian present. For more information about the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, visit www.wlsl.org.

Zoombezi Bay also hosts extended hours and a movie each Friday in July as part of its Summer Nights series. For more information about how to get involved at Zoombezi Bay, visit zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org.

July 4

New Albany Independence Day 5K

Start your Fourth of July with a run! The New Albany Independence Day 5K encourages everyone to participate and features a toddler crawl, kids run and 5K run/walk. Following the

5K, enjoy a parade, live music, food and drinks. Artists Wil Wong Yee and Adam Kolp will be constructing a patriotic mural that attendees can be part of in celebration of the holiday.

For more information and to register, visit www.na5krace.com.

July 10

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

This market runs every Thursday June 23-Sept. 5. Spend the day trying new food at the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market or try to create an entire meal out of farmers market-sourced ingredients. The market features local produce, baked goods, coffee, food trucks, artisanal products and much more. It’s a great opportunity for kids to meet some of the people who make their food or learn to shop for ingredients before preparing a meal.

For more information, visit www.healthynewalbany.org.

July 11-15

Grange Insurance Audubon Center

The Audubon Center hosts youth adventure camps throughout the summer with multiple camps each week to cater to naturalists ages 4-12. Campers enjoy active time outdoors while exploring the center and Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

In addition to the camps, visitors to the Audubon Center can also check out free adventure and discovery backpacks that add a new level of fun to a nature hike. The backpacks, available for both school and preschool ages, come with different themes including birds, art and leaf rubbing.

For more information visit grange.audubon.org.

July 18-24

Wildflower Fairy Trail

This magical path at Infirmary Mound Park in Licking County is typically open May through September. If you’re looking for a challenge, the Licking Park District hosts the Hike, Bike, Paddle and Saddle Up Equestrian Challenges and offers participants the chance to enter to win a raffle. Additionally, New Albany offers easy access to plenty of public lands – explore the 1,200 acres of wildlands and green space at Westerville’s Rocky Fork Metro Park.

For more information, visit lickingparkdistrict.com.

July 27-Aug. 7

Ohio State Fair

Since 1850, the Ohio State Fair has been a tradition for Ohio families. The fair features a variety of activities and exhibits including interactive educational displays, sporting competitions, art shows, performances, petting zoos and much more. More than 200 food vendors and 70 thrilling rides will keep guests full of food and excitement all day.

For more information, visit www.ohiostatefair.com.

Aug. 5-7

Dublin Irish Festival

This annual festival, billed as the largest three-day Irish festival in the world, attracts tens of thousands of people to enjoy, learn about and celebrate Irish culture. In addition to Irish food, dance, music and more, the festival also has programming geared specifically toward children. The Wee Folk area features a Pot o’ Gold Playland, highland games such as caber toss and Braemar stone, Irish themed crafts, and more. For some bonus fitness fun, join the Dublin Irish Festival 5K on Aug. 4.

For more information visit dublinirishfestival.org.

Aug. 10-14

COSI: Farm Days

COSI presents another unique opportunity to learn by bringing the farm to downtown Columbus. Attendees can immerse themselves in a live exhibit grown by the Franklin County Farm Bureau and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The exhibit features real farm equipment and opportunities to learn about what goes into farming, how plants grow and where our food comes from.

For more information, visit www.cosi.org.

