Write Next Door | Dublin runners share their experiences and wisdom

Colleen D'Angelo

Since childhood, I have enjoyed sports that involve quick bursts of energy, like tennis, gymnastics and track sprints. The idea of running a marathon, however, never entered my mind as I didn’t see the joy in keeping up that energy for 26.2 miles.

When I posted in a private Facebook group that I was looking for local marathoners to interview, I was surprised that 64 people responded with numerous names and suggestions. I had no idea that so many Dubliners enjoyed pounding the pavement, and I jumped at the chance to finally get inside the heads of these long-distance athletes.

Is running boring?

The answers surprised me as the runners assured me that there are many tricks to not getting bored or stale.

They suggested having a goal in mind, treating the run like it is a game and celebrating every accomplishment. Many athletes said they are too concentrated on maintaining form, watching the road and traffic, and enjoying the scenery to get bored. Others listen to music and podcasts or meditate and think through their own situations and problems.

Erin Arnett has run 36 marathons and 78 half marathons but didn’t start until she had children.

“Running is how I met my friends and worked through postpartum feelings and other issues,” she says.

Courtesy of Jason Homorody Jason Homorody running in the 2016 Boston Marathon.

Stephanie Clark, who has run 26 half marathons and one full marathon, says that when her children were little she enjoyed the hour of peace and quiet. Now, she prefers to run with friends or alongside her daughter who rides her bike.

Do you get lonely on runs?

While the athletes agreed that sometimes it feels great to be alone and lost in your thoughts, they also said everyone needs a like-minded group.

The running community is super supportive whether you are just starting out or competing in the Boston Marathon. Dublin resident Brittany McCurdy owns SHED Fitness and has run 11 marathons. She coaches clusters that include beginners preparing for their first race and others trying to qualify for the majors.

“Running groups are great for accountability and support,” McCurdy says, “and it’s never too late to start.”

Isn’t it mundane doing the same thing day after day?

Photo by Marathonfoto.jpeg Kati Keenan achieved a world record for her speed completing a marathon while dressed as a hot dog.

It could be, but there are many ways to mix it up by changing mileage, running partners, goals and courses.

Jason Homorody has run 21 marathons including one in Dresden, Germany, which is part of the Columbus’ Sister City Marathon Exchange program. Columbus sends five running ambassadors every year to Dresden; Hefei, China; and Curitiba, Brazil. In turn those three cities send runners to the Columbus Nationwide Children’s Marathon. All cultural ambassadors stay with host families, take tours, meet the town leaders and run their race.

Homorody says the exchange program was one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

“During the marathon, we ran past amazing scenery including the Royal Garden, the Elbe River and Dresden Castle.”

26 miles seems so daunting. Doesn’t it beat up your body?

Well, it’s not advisable to get up one morning and spontaneously decide to run a marathon. By the time you are ready for a race, you should have logged hundreds of miles in preparation. You jog a mile this week. Next week you jog two. Every time you go a little farther, your mind is learning that your previous limit was imaginary. You are training your mind along with your body. It’s like taking a final exam after months of reading, studying and doing practice quizzes. If you have done the work, then the exam or race should be very attainable.

Kati Keenan has completed 17 marathons and numerous half marathons, which she uses as training runs. She began working with a nutritionist this year who tested how much sodium and water she loses per hour of running. Keenan learned that she needs 50-70 grams of carbohydrates for a long run, plus salt tablets, water and gels that contain carbs and sugar.

“During the half marathons I practice fueling, dealing with race nerves and getting myself in the proper mindset,” Keenan says. “I view race day as a celebration and a time to rejoice on all I have done to get there.”

What if I can’t run very fast?

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Clark Stephanie Clark completes her first marathon in Columbus Sister City Curitiba, Brazil.

Fast or slow is all relative, according to the marathoners. The hardest part is putting your sneakers on and taking that first step. It takes courage but it’s all about accomplishing your goals and not comparing yourself to others. Homorody keeps adjusting his goals and meeting them, including winning his first marathon, which he recently did in Cleveland. He also set a goal to break 2 hours, 50 minutes, which he did in Toledo.

“I may be getting older, but I’m getting faster too,” Homorody says.

Clark raves about how inclusive the running community is, no matter your pace.

“You can find a 13- or 14-minute mile running group or even a walking group,” Clark says. “There is a whole population of us who get their money’s worth out of a race by taking as much time as we need. There is always a party in the back.”

Do I always have to be racing for time and a personal best?

There are many benefits to running including reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke. Running also helps you maintain a healthy weight, strengthen bones and control stress. Each athlete I interviewed had different reasons for competing and some of their most memorable races had nothing to do with time.

Leading into the Indianapolis Marathon, Keenan realized that she had not trained enough to attain a personal best so she looked for another motivation. She attempted a Guinness World Record and won the title of fastest female marathon dressed as a fast food item when she finished the race in 3 hours, 33 minutes dressed as a hot dog, though her record has since been surpassed by an even faster hot dog.

In 2018, Homorody wanted to run the Boston Marathon in honor of a charity while his wife, Stephanie, was battling breast cancer. You need a minimum of $5,000 to enter as part of a charity and the money was donated by a running acquaintance who Jason barely knew. Jason continued to raise funds and hit the $17,000 mark.

The temperature at the Boston Marathon that year was in the 30s, with torrential rain and high winds. More than half of the professional racers dropped out but Homorody kept running to see his wife and kids at the finish line.

“I kept thinking that nothing I was experiencing could be worse than what Stephanie was going through, so I had to finish strong.”

Looks like I will be adding another item to my bucket list!

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.