Winter weather won’t cool down the music scene in Dublin

Photo courtesy of Mezzo

Outdoor concerts and events have become a staple since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, and even though the weather is getting harsher and the temperatures are dropping, Dublin’s live music scene isn’t stopping. And the unique variety of venues here are only growing with events ranging from live music and dancing to theater and tailgating.

Flannagan’s Dublin

“For those looking for an oasis in Ohio, Flannagan’s Dublin is a multifaceted event complex unlike anything in the Midwest,” the venue’s website says.

Flannagan’s may be best known for its sand volleyball but there’s much more to this space. A sports bar, concert venue and six indoor sand volleyball courts aim to offer entertainment for everyone all year round.

Most of the artists that take the stage at Flannagan’s tend toward country music, but the venue also hosts rock bands and DJs.

Last Call Music Bar & Grill

This bar is committed to supporting local musicians from central Ohio. Hosting multiple concerts a week, Last Call claims to have “the most delicious music in town.”

If the music is enough to whet your appetite, Last Call also offers daily specials and hosts sports game parties. Stop by on Tuesdays for karaoke and look out for open mic nights to share your own skills.

Leon’s Garage

Located just outside of Dublin in Marysville, Leon’s Garage is the perfect spot for live music. Its newly updated stage features “state-of-the-art sound and mounted lighting to create a truly amazing live atmosphere,” according to its website.

Leon’s promotes a laid-back atmosphere where customers can relax with their neighbors after work with live music, a great location and over 20 beers on tap. Count on Leon’s for rock, blues, singer-songwriters and more.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Conveniently located in the Dublin Community Recreation Center, the Abbey Theater offers all types of arts performances, from theater and music to movies and lectures. The theater aims to promote local artists of all ages and backgrounds.

The theater regularly hosts productions by Evolution Theatre Company and Original Productions Theatre.

Mezzo

You may not think that a fine dining Italian restaurant would be a good venue for live music, but Mezzo likes to subvert expectations. Translating to “middle” in Italian, Mezzo tries to embody a balance of casual and sophisticated with both contemporary and traditional décor and classic and modern dishes.

In an effort to support the Dublin community, Mezzo hosts live music from local musicians 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday.

School of Rock Dublin

The School of Rock’s approach to teaching music focuses on preparing for and participating in live performances. The program includes a curriculum for all age groups, from preschoolers to adults.

School of Rock Dublin hosts shows multiple times a year. The free mid-season show will take place at Natalie’s Grandview on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.