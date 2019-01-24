Why CPR is an important life skill

Knowledge and preparedness helped save Sydney's (right) life. Reagan Vetch (left) supports her friend at the 2018 Heart Ball Survivor.

Only about 46 percent of people experiencing cardiac arrest get the immediate help they need before emergency services arrive. That number is frighteningly low, and we need to do everything possible to increase our chances of survival by learning and practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Fifteen-year-old Dublin resident Sydney Ridlehoover knows firsthand how CPR can save lives. on Deb. 12, 2017, Sydney headed to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing with her mother, Tracey Elsinger; stepdad, Peter Hubby; and friend, Reagan Vetch. The then-13-year-olds were giggling and jumping around as they neared the entrance when Sydney face planted into the ground and started to seize.

“Her eyes rolled back in her head and I couldn’t find a pulse,” says Tracy. “Sydney had never had heart issues or seizures before.”

Then a series of fortunate circumstances occurred. A woman passing by happened to be a respiratory therapist and she started CPR on Sydney. A mall security guard had an automated external defibrillator, which a nearby off-duty media used to shock Sydney’s chest. Finally, her heart started again.

After emergency services arrived, Sydney was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days before waking on Valentine’s Day. The following week, doctors implanted an internal cardiac defibrillator under Sydney’s chest muscle with a wire that runs into her hear and senses for irregular rhythms in case another incident occurs.

Thankfully, Sydney is now doing well, works out regularly and looks forward to a bright future.

“Sydney is able to move forward with her life because someone passing by knew CPR,” says Sydney’s father, Rob Ridlehoover. “CPR gave me my daughter back.”

Sydney and her entire family are now CPR certified through the American Heart Association, which honored Sydney as its 2018 Heart Ball Survivor.

“It’s a sad statistic, but about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die,” says Brenda Houston, executive director of the AHA of central Ohio. “CPR, specifically if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Our goal is to train an army of lifesavers who are equipped and ready to act if and when an event occurs in presence.”

When my son, Christopher, was in town recently, we went to the AHA for training in CPR, and learned what guidelines have changed since he was young. The protocol used to be ABC, or check Airways, administer Breaths, do Compressions. The new method is “hand only,” because the compressions make the most impact and need to be administered as soon as possible. The AGA also recommends aiming for 120 compressions per minute as opposed to the previous standard of 100. Still, the best way to time your compressions is to the beat of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees or The Macarena. Spotify has made it easy to remember the right beat – check out its playlist Don’t Drop the Beat, which features 58 songs with the correct tempo to perform CPR.

Performing CPR

If it looks like someone isn’t breathing, tap their shoulder and shout, “Are you OK?” Put your head by their mouth to listen for breathing and look to see if their chest is rising Call 9-1-1 if you are alone, or tell a bystander to call. Place one hand on top of the other and press in the middle of their chest. Lean your shoulders forward and use your body weight, as you’ll need to press down two inches on an adult. Remember, your compressions are acting as this person’s heart.

Don’t worry about hurting the person or breaking a rib. The Good Samaritan Law will protect you in all 50 states, and you will not be held liable if the patient has complications or doesn’t survive.

During the training, Christopher and I also investigated an AED because I was curious and didn’t want to feel intimidated by the device. I was pleased to see that the directions are very clear and a voice talks you through the steps.

We are very fortunate in central Ohio to have a hands-only CPR kiosk at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport by gate B. In just a few minutes you can turn a layover into a life-saving lesson by watching a video and practicing hands-only CPR on a mannequin. The computer will give feedback on correct hand placement, calculate the rate and depth of your compressions and give you a score. So far, between 700 and 800 people, each month are gaining valuable, life-saving knowledge while waiting for flights in Columbus.

Dublin City Schools are staying up to date, as Ohio is one of 38 states to require students to receive CPR training as part of their curriculum.

“Students take it seriously,” says Brett Hundertpfund, Dublin Coffman High School health and physical education teacher. “The Washington Township Fire Department brings in adult and infant mannequins so the students can practice compressions and learn AED training as well.”

It’s simple. The more people who know hands-on CPR and feel confident and empowered to help, the better. With approximately 110,000 students graduating from high school in Ohio this year, that is a verifiable army of lifesavers.

What can you do now?

Watch the one-minute hands-only CPR video at www.heart.org/handsonlycpr and share it with everyone you know.

Order a CPR practice kit for your home at www.shopheart.org/education/cpr-kits. You can order an adult or infant kit which comes with a home practice mannequin, wipes, change of lings, CD and diagrams, and makes a great gift for new parents or grandparents.

Sing up for a class near you and get certified. In Dublin area, you can check through Washington Township at www.wtw.com/classes, the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or the AHA at www.heart.org/en/cpr.

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.